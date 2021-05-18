SEATTLE | Despite damaging allegations suggesting Bill Gates pursued women who worked for him, don't expect changes to his roles at the two iconic institutions he co-founded, Microsoft and his namesake philanthropic foundation.

Critics say the revelations raise accountability concerns, though it remains unclear how much the dent to Gates' reputation might affect the institutions that are so closely associated with him.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it is not investigating the allegations in the media, as the reported incident involving one of the world's largest, most influential nonprofits was made by "an anonymous former employee."

"The foundation has never received any formal complaints regarding Bill Gates," the spokesperson noted in a statement to AP. "When we do receive an allegation of misconduct, we take it very seriously, conduct an investigation, and take deliberate actions appropriate to the situation."

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal over the weekend detailed Gates' reported behavior toward women, ranging from a full-blown affair at Microsoft to dismissiveness toward his now-estranged wife and foundation co-chair, Melinda French Gates, as well as asking out women who felt uncomfortable with his advances at both institutions.

Microsoft Corp. said the company hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years.

Gates' private office spokesperson called it "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

India scours sea after barge sinks, 2nd adrift after cyclone

NEW DELHI — The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.

The navy said it has rescued 177 of the 400 people on the two barges in the Arabia Sea. Three warships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters joined the rescue operations and were scouring the sea, the navy said.

Both barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas Corp., the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India.

The company said the barges were carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling and their anchors gave away during the storm.

Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state late Monday. Four people were killed in the state, raising the storm's total to 16.

Residents emerged from relief shelters Tuesday to find debris strewn across roads, trees uprooted and electricity lines damaged. The coast guard rescued eight fishermen who were stranded at sea near Veraval, a fishing industry hub in Gujarat state.

In Maharashtra, six people were killed Monday but the state's capital, Mumbai, was largely spared from major damage even as heavy rains pounded the city's coastline and high winds whipped its skyscrapers. Over the weekend, the cyclone killed six people in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa states as it moved along the western coast.

The cyclone has weakened, but the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall for many parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the coming days.

Spain, Morocco square off after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea

CEUTA, Spain | Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat.

Overwhelmed soldiers separated the adults from the young and carried children in their arms while Red Cross workers helped an endless trickle of migrants who were emerging from the water shivering and exhausted. One unconscious woman laid on the sand before she was carried away on a stretcher.

The sudden influx of migrants has fueled the diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a double-wide, 32-feet fence.

McConnell hits 'pause' on Dems effort to create Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON | Senate Republicans are signaling that they will try to block — or at least slow down — a Democratic effort to create a 9/11-style commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, threatening the chances of a deeper, independent look at the siege.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he is "pushing the pause button," on the legislation to form the commission, which is expected to pass the House this week despite the opposition of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. That means the bill is likely to have a more difficult path when it reaches the Senate, where majority Democrats will need at least 10 GOP votes to pass it.

McConnell told reporters that his caucus is "undecided" but willing to listen to the arguments about "whether such a commission is needed." He questioned whether the panel's work would interfere with the hundreds of criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack and whether the "fine print" of the bill would ensure that both parties on the commission have an equal say.

He also questioned a separate, $1.9 billion spending bill that the House is expected to pass this week for security upgrades. "We're not sure what to spend the money on yet," McConnell said.