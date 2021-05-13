LEAD: Putin says school shooting in Kazan 'has shaken all of us'

MOSCOW | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deadly school shooting in Kazan "has shaken" the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership.

"The tragedy has definitely shaken all of us," Putin said, speaking at a meeting with government officials via video link Thursday. "All of Russia... stands with Tatarstan, with Kazan residents, in the difficult days."

A gunman on Tuesday morning attacked a school in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan republic 430 miles east of Moscow. Nine people — seven students and two school employees — were killed, and more than 20 others, mostly children, were hospitalized with injuries.

Three wounded children remain in grave condition, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Putin at the government meeting Thursday.

The authorities gave no motive as to why Ilnaz Galyaviyev, 19, who was arrested in the shooting, carried out the attack at the school he reportedly used to attend. He appeared in court Wednesday, charged with murder, and was ordered to pre-trial detention for two months. Officials said he legally owned a firearm and exhibited erratic behavior after the arrest.

Putin said Thursday that in order to prevent attacks like the one in Kazan, the authorities need to "seriously raise the requirements for civilian gun owners and tighten control over civilian gun circulation."

"Decisions here need to be well-founded, and definitely tough," the Russian president said, adding that officials granting gun ownership permits need to be held accountable for their actions as well.

Putin ordered the head of Russia's National Guard to put together a proposal on how to change gun ownership regulations.

The president also said that the tragedy in Kazan highlighted problems with school security, and tasked the government with introducing a unified security and anti-terror protocol in Russian schools.

Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations

PHILADELPHIA | Philadelphia's top health official was compelled to resign Thursday after the city's mayor learned partial human remains from the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization had been cremated and disposed of without notifying family members.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the decision regarding remains of the MOVE bombing victims several years ago.

The announcement of Farley's ouster came by design on the 36th anniversary of the MOVE bombing, after Kenney consulted victims' family members. Among the 11 slain when police bombed the organization's headquarters, causing a fire that spread to more than 60 row homes, were five children.

A lawyer who accompanied MOVE members to a meeting with Kenney, Michael Coard, described their reaction as "outraged, enraged, incensed, but mostly confused."

In a statement released by the mayor's office, Farley said that in early 2017 he was told by the city's medical examiner, Dr. Sam Gulino, that a box had been found containing materials related to MOVE bombing victims' autopsies.

"In the box were bones and bone fragments, presumably from one or more of the victims," Farley said.

Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed "Kraken releaser" Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections.

But the company suing Powell over her baseless claims of a rigged presidential election says the true beneficiary of her social welfare organization is Powell herself.

Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell has raided Defending the Republic's coffers to pay for personal legal expenses, citing her own remarks from a radio interview. The Denver-based voting technology vendor sued Powell and others who spread false claims that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

"Now, Powell seeks to abuse the corporate forms she created for her law firm and fundraising website to hide funds that she raised through her defamatory campaign, shielding those funds from the very company that was harmed by the defamatory campaign," Dominion lawyers wrote in a May 5 court filing.

The dispute shines a light on how Trump allies continue to support, spread and allegedly profit from lies about fraud in the 2020 election. Although the election is settled, and all major court challenges have been dismissed, Powell's legal defense fund continues to raise money, with help from conspiracy-minded supporters like QAnon adherents.

Her group will receive a cut of proceeds from ticket sales for a Memorial Day weekend conference in Dallas called the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup," the event's website says. Some leading purveyors of far-right conspiracy theories are headliners, including Powell, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood and former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn.

Gaetz associate expected to plead guilty in federal case

WASHINGTON | A key figure in the federal investigation of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges next week.

Joel Greenberg will appear Monday in federal court in Orlando, Florida, for a change of plea hearing, according to court documents. He had been working for weeks toward a deal with federal prosecutors who are investigating sex trafficking and public corruption allegations.

The plea potentially escalates the legal and political jeopardy the Florida congressman is facing and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department's investigation into Gaetz.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to people familiar with the matter. Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations and any wrongdoing and insists he will not resign his seat in Congress.

Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinizing Gaetz's connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.