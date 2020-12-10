Lead: Argentine congress debates abortion rights; activists gather

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina | Argentine lawmakers on Thursday debated a bill that would legalize abortion in most cases as demonstrators for and against the initiative gathered in separate areas outside the congress building.

The bill, backed by President Alberto Fernández, appeared headed for approval by ruling party lawmakers in the lower house, but the outlook in the Senate was less clear. Two years ago, during the administration of more conservative President Mauricio Macri, the Senate voted against a similar bill to legalize abortion after it was narrowly approved by the lower house.

On Thursday, dozens of members of a group called the National Campaign for the Right to Free and Safe Legal Abortion gathered near congress and followed the lawmakers' debate on large video screens set up outside the building. They wore green, in contrast with anti-abortion activists who often wear blue.

Abortion rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in separate, designated areas under tight security. They wore masks as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The bill would pass in the lower house if just over half of the 257 lawmakers approve it in a vote expected in the early hours of Friday. More than half of the 72 lawmakers in the Senate must then approve the bill for it to become law; they are expected to vote in coming days.

Radiation spike detected at Finnish nuke plant; no leak

HELSINKI — Finland's nuclear safety watchdog said Thursday that a radiation spike was detected inside one of the country's nuclear plants, which led to an automatic shutdown of a reactor, but there was no radioactivity leak and no one was harmed.

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority in Finland, known as STUK, said it was informed early Thursday afternoon of elevated radiation levels at the reactor of the Olkiluoto-2 nuclear plant in western Finland.

It said "a severe abnormal disturbance" occurred at the plant that led to automatic reactor shutdown.

"The disturbance was possibly caused by a fault in the purification system for the reactor water," STUK said in a statement. "The rise of the radiation levels inside the containment caused a full scale emergency response at STUK and at the Olkiluoto power plants."

STUK added the situation was now "stable and the unit in a safe state." It said there was no radioactive leakage to the environment and no personnel were exposed or injured.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said STUK had informed it of the incident. Pending investigation, Olkiluoto-2 is now facing a shutdown for an unknown period but the Olkiluoto-1 plant won't be affected, STUK said.

The Nordic country has four nuclear power plants, and a fifth, Olkiluoto-3, is currently under construction.

Kenya to compensate rape victims from violence 13 years ago

NAIROBI, Kenya | A Kenyan high court on Thursday ordered the government to compensate four victims of sexual attacks by security agents during post-election violence 13 years ago.

Rights activist say the judgment sets a precedent and clears the way for hundreds, possibly thousands, of other victims to seek redress.

Eight victims of sexual violence — six women and two men — had sued the government for neglect on behalf of thousands of sex abuse victims during the post-election violence after a flawed presidential election in Dec 27, 2007. Their cases were backed by several rights groups.

Justice Weldon Korir awarded four of the eight victims $36,000 compensation Thursday after he found their rights to life and security — as well as prohibitions against torture, inhuman and degrading treatment — were violated as a result of government failure to act.

More than 1,000 people were killed and 600,000 displaced from their homes during the violence. Some 900 people reported being sexually assaulted, but human rights groups say the number runs into thousands and many could not report the attacks to police because the police themselves were perpetrators, or because they were too afraid to report the perpetrators.

Korir, however, did not find enough evidence that the government failed to address crimes against other victims of sexual and gender based violence during the post-election violence, and declined to issue orders directing them to do so.

Human rights groups involved in the case hailed it as a landmark ruling.

It sends a message that other survivors can use this avenue, said Naitore Nyamu, head of Physicians for Human Rights in Kenya, which helped the eight victims seek justice. She said it also sends a message to police that they have a responsibility to conduct genuine investigations that will lead to prosecutions

"We have had no other avenues to obtain justice since the gruesome ordeal of the 2007-2008 post-election sexual violence," the eight victims in the case said in a statement.

"We have endured long-term physical, psychological, and social scars – which will only continue until the Government of Kenya fulfills its basic legal and human rights duties to acknowledge the harm we have suffered, ensure accountability, and give us reparation," the statement said.

Kenya's government claims that there actions have been taken and that it prosecuted hundreds of cases, but has refused to give evidence of the prosecutions

Most of the survivors were raped — several gang-raped — and some were forcefully circumcised in front of their relatives, Nyamu said.

She added that they have been living with the consequences of their ordeals, such as being infected with HIV, losing their livelihoods, being abandoned by their spouses or stigmatized by their communities.

U.N. food agency receives Nobel prize in online event

ROME | Calling food the "pathway to peace," the head of the U.N. World Food Program on Thursday accepted the Nobel Peace Prize at the agency's headquarters in Rome, instead of in Oslo, Norway, in a break with pomp-filled tradition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley received the medal, which had been sent in a diplomatic pouch to Rome. He said the prize acknowledges "our work of using food to combat hunger, to mitigate against destabilization of nations" and create stability and peace.

Before Beasley received the medal and diploma from a gloved presenter, there were brief words from the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee: "We are together, despite the distance forced upon us by the pandemic," Berit Reiss-Andersen, said from Oslo.

Beasley said the prize is "more than a thank you. It is a call to action."

German court halts felling of trees at site of Tesla plant

BERLIN | A German court has ruled that automaker Tesla Inc. has to stop clearing trees on the site where it's building its first electric car factory in Europe, the news agency dpa reported Thursday.

The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region decided on a temporary ban for the clearing of the forest outside the German capital, after two environmentalist groups appealed against a lower court's decision to allow the felling.

A court official said the ban would last until a decision was made on the appeal by the environmentalist groups NABU and Gruene Liga, dpa reported. The factory is meant to open next summer.

The groups claim that animals living in the forest haven't been safely resettled before the clearing of the trees in an area of 200 acres. Specifically, the environmentalists worry about sand lizards and smooth snakes, NABU wrote on its website.

Both are protected species in Germany.

The company wants to start manufacturing 150,000 electric cars a year in the new plant from mid-2021, with plans to increase that number to half a million annually.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla announced late last year that it had decided to build its first European factory in the Berlin area. The planned site is at Gruenheide, just east of the capital in Brandenburg state.