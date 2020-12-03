Lead: Israel urges citizens to avoid Gulf, cites Iran threat

JERUSALEM | The Israeli government Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israeli targets since its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated last Friday near Tehran. It accuses Israel, which has been suspected in previous killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, of being behind the shooting.

Israel has not commented on the killing. But Fakhrizadeh has long been on Israel's radar screen, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying at a 2018 news conference about Iran's nuclear program: "Remember that name." Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons — a charge Iran denies.

In recent months, Israel has signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab states of the UAE and Bahrain — its first normalization deals with Arab countries in a quarter century.

The agreements, brokered by the Trump administration, have generated widespread excitement in Israel, and thousands of Israeli tourists are scheduled to travel to the UAE for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah this month.

That may change following Thursday's warning.

"In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets," said a statement issued by the prime minister's National Security Council.

It also advised against travel to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish area of Iraq and Africa.

Rep. Robert Reives to lead N.C. House Democrats in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. | Democrats who won North Carolina House seats last month chose Rep. Robert Reives on Thursday to be their leader for the next two years.

The incoming House Democratic Caucus, meeting both in person in Raleigh and online, unanimously elected Reives, a Chatham County attorney who was most recently deputy minority leader.

Rep. Darren Jackson of Wake County had decided not to seek reelection as minority leader, citing in part the party's disappointing Nov. 3 election. Democrats needed to win six additional seats to take back control of a chamber they hadn't led since 2010. Instead, Republicans picked up four more seats overall and will hold 69 of the 120 seats come January.

Reives, whose 54th House District covers all of Chatham County and part of Durham County, joined the chamber in early 2014.

In a news release, Reives said there's much work to be done creating jobs through expanding Medicaid and broadband access and by spending for K-12 education. "Investing in our public schools as we emerge from this crisis is key to our children's future and our future as a state," Reives said.

Reives will appoint a deputy minority leader. The caucus will elect minority whips for the two-year session.

Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser said Thursday that she was deposed for more than five hours by attorneys alleging that the president's 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds — an inquiry Ivanka Trump claimed is a "waste of taxpayer dollars."

The Washington, D.C., attorney general's office has filed a lawsuit alleging the committee made more than $1 million in improper payments to the president's Washington, D.C., hotel during the week of the inauguration in 2017.

Trump's inaugural committee spent more than $1 million to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel as part of a scheme to "grossly overpay" for party space and enrich the president's own family in the process, the District of Columbia's attorney general, Karl Racine, alleges.

Ivanka Trump, who was deposed on Tuesday, tweeted that she gave attorneys from the D.C. attorney general's office an email she wrote on Dec. 14, 2016, where she instructed the Trump hotel to charge a "fair market rate," which she said the the hotel did.

"This 'inquiry' is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars," she tweeted.

Trump honors football coach Holtz as 'one of the greatest'

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz "one of the greatest coaches in American history" as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation's highest civilian honor.

Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games and is an outspoken Trump backer.

Holtz had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame, included stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL's New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.

Holtz, 83, said said that being honored by Trump made the award particularly meaningful.

"I'm even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump," said Holtz, who added that Trump was the "greatest president in my lifetime."