Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
WASHINGTON | The top U.S. military officer on Wednesday defended the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump’s presidency, saying the conversations were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Some in Congress accused Gen. Mark Milley of having overstepped his authority and urged President Joe Biden to fire him, but Biden indicated Wednesday he stands behind Milley.
“I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,” Biden said when asked by a reporter whether Milley had done the right thing.
In a written statement, Milley’s spokesman, Col. Dave Butler, said Milley acted within his authority as the most senior uniformed adviser to the president and to the secretary of defense.
Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death
MINNEAPOLIS | The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.
In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn’t apply if a defendant’s actions are directed at a particular person.
Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. He was sentenced to 12½ years on the murder count but was not sentenced for manslaughter.
The ruling means his murder conviction is overturned and the case will now go back to the district court, where he will be sentenced on the manslaughter count. He has already served more than 28 months of his murder sentence. If sentenced to the presumptive four years for manslaughter, he could be eligible for supervised release around the end of this year.
Damond’s fiancé, Don Damond, said the ruling was a “double blow against justice.” In a statement to The Associated Press he said that since Justine’s death, he has worked to try to prevent more fatalities at the hands of “stressed and inadequately trained police officers.” He said the Minneapolis Police Department hasn’t made any real progress toward change, and now Noor is not being held accountable for his fiancée’s killing.
“I have lived with the tragic loss of Justine and none of this can hurt my heart more than it has been, but now it truly feels like there has been no justice for Justine,” he said.
Caitlinrose Fisher, an attorney who worked on Noor’s appeal, said she’s grateful the Supreme Court clarified the law, and hopes it will lead to greater equity and consistency in charging decisions.
“We’ve said from the beginning that this was a tragedy but it wasn’t a murder, and now the Supreme Court agrees and recognizes that,” she said.
Noor’s defense team also released a joint statement, saying “fairness has been delivered” and Noor is looking forward to hugging his son as soon as possible.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, whose office prosecuted the case, said in a statement that he disagrees with the Supreme Court’s analysis but must accept the decision. Freeman said the conviction on second-degree manslaughter still stands and was just.
The ruling could give former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin grounds to contest his own third-degree murder conviction in George Floyd’s May 2020 death. But that wouldn’t have much impact on Chauvin since he was also convicted of the more serious count of second-degree murder and is serving 22 1/2 years on that count. Experts say it’s unlikely Chauvin would be successful in appealing his second-degree murder conviction.
The ruling in Noor’s case was also closely watched for its possible impact on three other former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in Floyd’s death. Prosecutors had wanted to add charges of aiding and abetting third-degree murder against them, but that’s unlikely to happen now. The three men are due to go on trial in March on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.
World leaders face new rule at UN meeting: vaccination
UNITED NATIONS | World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s big meeting next week, the assembly leader and New York City officials have said, prompting swift objections from at least one nation.
With the diplomatic world’s premier event being held in person for the first time during the pandemic, city International Affairs commissioner Penny Abeywardena told the assembly in a letter last week that officials consider the hall a “convention center” and therefore subject to the city’s vaccination requirement.
“We are proud to join in the ongoing efforts to keep all U.N.G.A. attendees and our fellow New Yorkers safe during the pandemic,” she and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the city would offer free, walk-in vaccinations — Johnson & Johnson’s single shot — and testing outside the U.N. during the meeting.
G.A. President Abdulla Shahid embraced the vaccination requirement in a letter Tuesday, calling it “an important step in our return to a fully-functional General Assembly.”
But Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia blasted the vaccine demand as a “clearly discriminatory” infringement on nations’ rights at the U.N.
“We believe that no measures beyond reasonable precautions should be introduced that de-facto prevent member states to participate in a meeting in GA Hall,” he wrote to Shahid in a Wednesday letter seen by The Associated Press.
Requesting an urgent Assembly meeting Thursday to discuss the matter, Nebenzia said the group needed to think about people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons and those who have developed antibodies from very recent cases of COVID-19. He also pointed to people who have gotten vaccines that don’t have World Health Organization approval — the city’s criterion for an acceptable inoculation, according to de Blasio spokesperson Mitch Schwartz.
The WHO is reviewing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine but hasn’t yet approved it.
The city’s letter represented a rare effort to broach conditions for goings-on at the U.N. headquarters, which is international territory. Under a 1947 agreement between the U.N. and the United States, the world body has considerable autonomy — police and American officials need permission to come in, and no federal, state or local law applies if it conflicts with U.N. rules.
It’s not immediately clear how the vaccination requirement will be enforced. Schwartz said it would be up to the U.N. An inquiry was sent to the Assembly.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, noted the Assembly’s authority to make decisions affecting delegates but said the organization would work to help implement them.
Nor is it clear how many of the dignitaries converging on the U.N. next week are vaccinated — or whether their aides had access to the vaccine.
Some 104 heads of state and government and 23 cabinet ministers plan to deliver their countries’ signature speeches in person from the Assembly hall’s marble rostrum. Other nations’ leaders are speaking by video — the only option any country had last year, when the virus crisis prompted an extraordinary decision to hold the world’s premier diplomatic gathering virtually.
This time, each leader who shows up in person can bring along only six people to the U.N. headquarters, and only four into the Assembly hall. Meanwhile, the world body is requiring all its own staffers in the building during the week to be vaccinated.
China earthquake collapses homes, kills at least 2
BEIJING | An earthquake collapsed homes, killed at least two people and injured dozens Thursday in southwest China’s Sichuan province, state media reported.
Rescue work was underway following the magnitude-6.0 earthquake.
It struck at 4:33 a.m. in Luxian county at a depth of 6 miles, the official Xinhua News Agency said. State broadcaster CCTV said that 60 people were injured, three seriously, and 35 houses had collapsed.
The epicenter was about 120 miles southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital.
Western China is regularly hit by earthquakes. A magnitude-7.9 quake in May 2008 left nearly 90,000 people dead in Sichuan, many of them in collapsed schools and other poorly constructed buildings.
—From AP reports
