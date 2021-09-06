Kansas City police say wrong-way crash on I-29 killed 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Police in Kansas City said two people died early Monday in a crash on Interstate 29 caused by a wrong-way driver.
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday when a car driven by a 23-year-old woman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate, police said. Investigators said the car then collided head-on with another car driven by a 60-year-old man.
The woman died at the scene of the crash, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have not released their names.
Woman visiting SC from Missouri dies in pontoon boat wreck
SALEM, S.C. | A woman from Missouri who was visiting her family in South Carolina was killed Sunday night in a boat wreck, investigators said.
Two boats crashed around 7 p.m. on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing in Oconee County, authorities said.
Paige Elizabeth Morrow, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement.
Morrow was visiting her family in Pickens County and was a passenger on a pontoon boat, Addis said.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boat wreck and hasn’t released additional details.
Authorities identify 2 killed in murder-suicide near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. | Northeastern Kansas authorities have identified a man and a woman found dead last week in an apparent murder-suicide.
The bodies of Connor O’Hara, 21, and Hannah King, 20, both of Topeka, were found Friday afternoon in a home just south of Topeka, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators believe an altercation occurred inside the home and that O’Hara fatally shot King before turning the gun on himself, the Capital-Journal reported.
Sheriff Brian Hill said investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the fatal shooting, although detectives continue to investigate.
Fire officials investigating overnight Omaha warehouse fire
OMAHA, Neb. | Fire officials are investigating an overnight warehouse fire near downtown Omaha.
Crews were called to the fire around 2:20 a.m. Sunday by an anonymous caller reporting smoke coming from the building. Investigators found evidence of squatters in the building, fire officials said in a news release.
Officials said the fire was contained to an officer area and was under control within minutes. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist
GUTTENBERG, Iowa | A motorcyclist was killed in the northeastern corner of Iowa when he was hit by a kayak that had fallen from a trailer, the Iowa State Patrol reported.
The crash happened Sunday morning on a county road in Allamakee County, according to the Telegraph Herald. John Thein, 75, of Guttenberg, was riding a motorcycle northbound on the road just before 11 a.m. and was approaching a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks when one of the kayaks fell from the trailer, investigators said.
The loose kayak hit Thein’s motorcycle, causing the crash that killed Thein. The investigate into the fatal crash in ongoing.
—From AP reports
