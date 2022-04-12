Election officials: Columbia City County race ended in tie
COLUMBIA, Mo. | Election certification conducted Monday found that an election for a Columbia City Council city ended in a tie.
Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in last Tuesday’s election for the Third Ward seat on the city council, according to the certification.
Skala, a five-term incumbent, was challenged by Lovelady, a community activist and business owner.
The process for determining a winner now goes to Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.
The candidates could seek a recount or agree to resolve the issue with a method such as a drawing. Or the city could call a special election, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.
Skala said he is not inclined to seek a recount or agree to a method such as a drawing.
Lovelady said Monday he wasn’t ready to issue a statement about which method he would choose.
If the city calls a special election, Skala would remain in his seat until the next available election date, which is the Aug. 2 primary.
St. Louis-area officer struck and injured by stolen vehicle
EUREKA, Mo. | A suburban St. Louis police officer has been hospitalized after being struck by a stolen vehicle.
The incident happened Tuesday in Eureka. A news release from the city said officers spotted a vehicle that had recently been stolen in Jefferson County.
The news release said the officer had gotten out of the patrol vehicle when the driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee and struck the officer before ramming the side of the police vehicle hard enough that the air bag deployed.
Authorities have not disclosed the condition of the officer, a 10-year veteran of the Eureka department.
The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned. Police are looking for two suspects.
—From AP reports
