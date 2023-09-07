Free admission at local museums on Sept. 16
Several facilities will participate in the Museums Association of St. Joseph’s Free Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The free admission day continues the tradition of an annual event put on by Smithsonian Magazines that was canceled this year. All participating museums will be offering free admission for attendees. Most locations also will have tours, crafts or special events.
The participating local museums and their hours for the day are:
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Andrew County Museum, 202 E. Duncan, Savannah, Missouri, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pony Express National Museum, 914 Penn St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robidoux Row, 219 E. Poulin St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The St. Joseph Museum, Black Archives Museum, Doll Museum, and the Glore Psychiatric Museum, 3406 Frederick Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I-29 traffic going to
one lane in stretch
of Holt County
A bridge repair project will narrow traffic on Interstate 29 heading toward St. Joseph starting next week.
The southbound I-29 bridge over the Nodaway River in Holt County will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, Sept. 11 for a joint repair project. Crews will begin the repairs in the right driving lane with traffic narrowed to the left passing lane. Once work in the driving lane is complete, crews will close the passing lane and shift traffic.
An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place for southbound traffic. The project is expected to be complete by November.
Library looking
for teen advisers
Local students have an opportunity to join the St. Joseph Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board.
The group is open to those in grades six through 12, and teens involved get to suggest new books, movies and graphic novels for the library and plan events and programs for their peers.
Participants are expected to show up to all meetings or alert a coordinator about their absence. Teens must be active in all meetings and go to some planned events. The first meeting will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Downtown Library.
Applications are available at the Downtown and East Hills library branches or online on the library’s website sjpl.lib.mo.us/teen-advisory-board/. They are due by Sept. 22.
For more information, contact Evelyn Holtzclaw at 816-232-7729 or eholtzclaw@sjpl.lib.mo.us.
Quilt retreat planned for craft enthusiasts
Quilters are invited to a special event later this month in Atchison County, Kansas.
A quilt retreat is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Hickory Ridge Family Event Center, 5281 U.S. Highway 159 near Effingham. The day, hosted by the Atchison County Family and Community Education Council, offers a time to work on projects and share information.
The $50 registration fee includes a light breakfast and lunch. Proceeds will be used to support a scholarship awarded annually to a local graduating senior.
The registration deadline is Sept. 15. Payment should be sent to Atchison County FCE Council, care of Virginia Foley, P.O. Box 116, Lancaster, KS 66041. Questions may be answered by calling 913-874-2022.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.