NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 08/06/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 174,200 58,600 204,600 437,400
Last Week: 134,900 63,100 5,600 203,600
Year Ago: 171,800 66,400 261,400 499,600
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves this week mostly under 700 lbs sold uneven as some early week large volume sales in the Southern Plains traded steady to 5.00 lower with auctions throughout the Midwest and Northern Plains selling mostly steady to as much as 5.00 higher. There were many impressive sales this week with feeder specials going on as yearlings took center stage with many impressive sales over 800 lbs throughout the trade area selling mostly steady to as much as 5.00 higher. This was a big week as Superior Video held their Video Royal sale in Winnemucca, Nevada selling near 185,000 head, Winter Livestock in Dodge City held their anniversary feeder special with a two-day sale selling over 13,500 head with mostly heifers on Wednesday and coming back on Saturday with steers. With major feeder cattle specials in Pratt and Salina, KS; Valentine, Burwell, Ericson, NE and major auctions through South Dakota all had many impressive sales on yearlings. Superior’s Video Royal sold little over 2000 head of 850 lb steers for Sep/Oct delivery that were value added for a weighted average price of 176.70, near 3000 head of 850-900 steers in Dodge City on Saturday weighing 850-900 lbs averaging 871 lbs sold for a weighted average price 153.45, in Pratt on Thursday sold 1652 head of 900-950 lb steers averaging 921 lbs for a weighted average price of 154.85, Valentine, NE on Thursday sold near 600 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 881 lbs for a weighted average price of 165.15 and the list goes on and on for these large strings of top quality yearlings coming off grass. The winter and spring months on the CME cattle futures are crowding the 140.00 level as April Live Cattle closed Friday at 140.45 has cattle feeders wanting to have cattle ready for these time periods. Feed cost so far has not slowed demand for the feeder market as corn keeps migrating back to and around the 5.50 plus level with December corn closing at 5.56 1/2 on Friday. Boxed beef jumped mostly 3.00-4.00 higher each day this week as we head into Labor Day.
Choice closed 3.68 higher on Friday at 296.26 and Select 3.32 higher closing at 277.09 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 278.46 and Select at 259.19.
Dailey Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection for the week estimated at 641K, 8K less than a week ago, 8K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 60% weighing over 600 lbs and 39% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.