NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 06/26/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
Last Week: 141,100 47,500 25,900 214,500
Last Week: 151,100 81,200 57,100 289,400
Year Ago: 155,900 55,000 60,600 271,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with some or the largest gains in the North Central regions. Rains across the Corn Belt were of mixed intensity this past week as weather will continue to be watched for follow up rains and temperatures going into July, and more rain in the forecast for this coming week.
Feeder cattle contracts gained this past week with August gaining 4.52 for the week closing at 159.55, September gained 4.02 for the week closing at 161.25 on Friday.
A lower corn market was welcomed for feeders; new crop corn has seen pressure due to the rains across the Corn Belt and falling corn prices were a main driver for higher feeder cattle prices. July corn for the week closed near 19 cents lower with new crop corn falling below the 5.50 level as September corn closed near 47 cents lower for the week at 5.30 1/4 and December corn closing Friday at 5.19 1/4.
There were several stick out auctions this past week with Bassett, NE on Wednesday pretty much topping the list in all weight categories a few highlights included 366 head of 800-850 lb steers averaging 812 lbs selling for a weighted average price of 157.02, 343 head of 650-700 lb steers averaging 675 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 171.56, with 184 head of thin fleshed steers averaging 606 lbs trading for a weighted average price of 182.76.
Northern Video out of Billings, MT held their video auction on Thursday with a very active market on fall calves for delivery. Included 350 head of value added steer calves weighing 620 lbs for October at 174.00; 575 head of 650-700 lbs averaging 679 lbs sold for a weighted average price 171.54 also for October delivery.
Boxed-beef values continue to weaken substantially this week with Choice loosing near 19.00 and closing Friday at 304.56 and Select closing at 276.18. Boxed-beef prices seasonally decline through July until Labor Day and that trend is expected.
Fed cattle trade this past week was very quiet and mostly lightly tested with a few sales in the Southern Plains from 122.00-126.00 and in the Northern Plains from 125.00-126.00, few dressed sales at 197.00.
Cattle Slaughter under Federal Inspection estimated at 661K for the week, 2K less than last week, and 4K less than last year. Cattle on Feed report was released on Friday with On Feed at 100.2 percent, Placements at 93.1 percent and Marketings 123.4 percent; Placements were a couple of percentage points below most estimates with On Feed and Marketings mostly in line with most estimates. Auction volume this week 57 pct over 600 lbs and 43 pct heifers.
