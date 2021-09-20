NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 09/18/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 182,400 44,900 36,000 263,300
Last Week: 138,600 35,900 75,300 249,800
Year Ago: 201,200 46,700 39,800 287,700
Compared to last week, several of the large volume auctions on Monday were compared to two weeks ago coming back from Labor Day with steer and heifer calves selling in a range of mostly 5.00-10.00 lower catching up to the previous week’s auctions that were lower; with other sales for the week on calves trading unevenly steady to 5.00 lower. Yearling feeders were also uneven but mostly steady to 4.00 lower. The calf market pressure is typical of autumn’s arrival with increase headcounts of new crop calves and the onset of the wide spread between daytime high temperatures and overnight lows. Demand remains best on the true yearlings coming off grass but availability is running out before long. But, where some were available like in Valentine, NE on Thursday sold over 4500 head as attitudes were very optimistic with 188 head of fancy 822 lb yearling steers coming off grass sold for 175.00 and 647 head of steers weighing 900-950 lbs with a weighted average weight of 915 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 158.28. Western Video Market Livestock on Tuesday sold over 15,000 head with near 500 head of unweaned steer calves for October delivery weighing between 500-550 lbs averaging 526 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 189.71 and near 350 head steers weighing 600-650 lbs averaging 623 lbs for October delivery sold with a weighted average price of 184.32 all from the North Central Regions. Cattle futures were finally able on Tuesday to post some strong gains after falling for more than two weeks. Continued strength was needed to help confirm support, but on Wednesday cattle futures were unable to sustain Tuesday’s rally creating some concern for a price shift. Live cattle on Friday closed lower with December at 127.52 and April at 135.00 both closing a little over a 1.00 lower. As April Live Cattle has had significant retracement over the last several weeks from near the 142.00 level. Feeder Cattle closed with losses on Friday as November Feeders closed 1.20 lower at 156.10. Boxed-beef prices continue downward and expected to decline the rest of September, but returning to a more agreeable level for consumers and export markets. Choice boxed-beef on Friday closed 3.43 lower at 314.47 and Select closed .52 cents lower at 279.75 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 327.22 and Select at 293.37. Fed Cattle prices this week were mostly steady at 123.00-124.00 in the Southern Plains and 125.00-127.00 in the Northern Plains and mostly 200.00 dressed. Daily Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection for the week was 660,000, last week 557,000 and 648,000 year ago. Auction volume this week included 48 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
