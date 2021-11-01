NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 10/30/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 265,700 27,000 6,200 298,900
Last Week: 278,500 15,300 27,900 321,700
Year Ago: 187,500 11,100 2,100 200,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher nationwide this week. Good to very good demand for yearlings while demand for calves varied greatly depending on the quality and vaccination programs. The calves that were not fully vaccinated were met light to moderate demand, while fully vaccinated and attractive quality calves were met with good to very good demand. Many fields and backgrounding yards remain muddy and colder weather is expected for next week, with snow evident in Central Nebraska and Iowa the morning of November 1. Many farmers are trying to wrap up harvest which has become difficult due to all the fall moisture. Moisture that sure would’ve been a welcome sight 90 to 120 days ago. Even though grain harvest has come to a screeching halt, the extra rainfall should help add demand for grazing type cattle to turn out on wheat pasture. The CME Feeder Cattle trends started the week on the upswing to the tune of near 3.00 higher by Tuesday, however late week softness left the contracts lower on the week. November closed the week 0.325 lower, with the January contract 1.200 lower for the week. Support in the Live Cattle sector left the December contract near 1.00 higher on the week. October closed the month with 81 tenders for delivery. Corn continues the uptrend with front months December through May gaining nearly 30 cents this week. Negotiated cash fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains were 2.00 higher at 126.00 and Nebraska dressed sales were 4.00 higher at 200.00. Beef prices have found some support last week and prolongs its stability this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.90 higher at 285.72, while Select was 0.26 higher at 263.37 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 668K for the week, 7K more than last week, and 28K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 35% weighing over 600 lbs and 41% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.