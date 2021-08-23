St. Joseph, MO Mon Aug 23, 2021 USDA-MO Dept of Ag Market News
NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 08/21/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 144,600 27,700 267,600 439,900
Last Week: 147,800 50,900 74,000 74,000
Year Ago: 160,400 51,500 71,200 283,100
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 1.00 lower to 2.00 higher. Spring born calves in the North Plains are coming to market already, as the drought is forcing these calves off the range a full 2-3 months earlier than usual. Despite it being a bit “too early” for cattle feeders, demand is very good for these light calves. Demand Good to very good demand for yearling steers and heifers this week as higher negotiated cash slaughter cattle, higher nearby cattle futures and sharply lower grain futures are driving higher prices in the feeder cattle auction arena. Many producers are taking the time now to market Negotiated cash fed cattle market this week topped in Iowa this week at 129.50 and cattle feeders are feeling very optimistic for the coming months as demand continues to soar at the meat counter. This week in the Southern Plains, fed steers and heifers sold 1.00 higher at mostly 122.00 Dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 200.00, the first time Nebraska dressed has sold at 200.00 or above since late April 2019. The only month of Feeder Cattle futures that wasn’t at least 1.00 higher this week was the front month August that goes off the Board next week. New Crop grains took a downturn this week as corn futures were 36 cents lower on the week and soybeans were near 75 cents lower. Spotty to heavy rain showers were evident late last week across Nebraska and strong winds and hail damage came right along with the storms. Silage choppers are starting to be more prevalent in fields as well in Nebraska. Most alfalfa producers are on third cutting and many fields will have a 4th taken off this year. Boxed beef values continue to rise after finding a low 4 weeks ago. Choice boxed beef closed the week 20.23 higher at 345.06, while Select was 20.51 higher at 318.53 for the same period. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 26.53, showing that retailers and consumers are demanding Choice quality beef. On Friday, the Cattle On Feed number quoted for August 1, 2021 at 98 percent of a year ago; Placements at 92 percent and Marketings at 95 percent. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 665K for the week, 29K more than last week, and 14K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
