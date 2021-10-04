St. Joseph, MO Mon Oct 04, 2021 USDA-MO Dept of Ag Market News
NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 10/02/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 195,800 19,500 3,600 218,900
Last Week: 186,600 14,800 41,700 243,100
Year Ago: 207,200 39,700 4,500 251,400
Compared to last week, as we start the month of October which is annually the month with the most pressure from spring-born calves, traded unevenly steady from 2.00 higher to 5.00 lower with the Southeastern markets mostly 2.00-5.00 lower; with the best demand on calves in the Northern Plains while the Southern Plains and parts of the Midwest-being met with lighter demand. True yearlings over 800 lbs continue to sell with good demand and in most instances sold steady to 3.00 higher as yearlings are getting harder to find each week. Lot of calves moving this week through the Northern Plains at St. Onge Livestock auction in St Onge, SD 7100 head on offer with near 450 head of 400-450 lb steer calves averaging 420 lbs selling with a weighted average price of 204.89 and in McCook, NE on Monday sold 192 head of fancy steers weighing 607 lbs at 184.25. In Aberdeen, SD on Wednesday at the Hub City Livestock Auction sold 126 head of 892 lb steers at 161.25 and in Valentine, NE on Thursday sold 250 head of 800-850 lb steers averaging 814 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 164.20. Overall, the feeder cattle market keeps moving along at a brisk pace as we start October and in many areas order buyers continue to flex their muscle in pursing all classes of feeder cattle. Corn Belt farmers are off to a fast start with good harvest weather as of the start of last week 18% of the corn crop had been harvested compared to 14% last year. On Thursday the Quarterly Stocks Report was released with the soybean market getting “rocked” with US stocks for soybeans coming in at 256 million bushels which is 51% lower than last year but well above expectations than trade and many analysts predicted; soybeans closed 27 cents lower on Thursday. Corn stocks came in at 1.24 billion bushels down 36% from last year but higher than trade expected. Boxed-beef prices continue to head lower as Choice fell below the 300.00 level this week with Friday’s close on Choice 2.62 lower closing at 292.36 and Select 4.48 lower closing at 264.84; compared to the previous Friday’s close with Choice at 303.32 and Select at 274.53. It seems packers pretty much continue to hold their purchase price about the same each week with trade on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle at 124.00 and in Kansas ranging from 121.00-124.00 through the week. Nebraska sold fed cattle from 122.00-124.00 and mostly 196.00 dressed. Daily Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection for cattle week to date 637,000, last week 641,000 and year ago 664,00. Auction volume this week included 42% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
