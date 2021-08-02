NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 07/30/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 134,900 63,100 5,600 203,600
Last Week: 146,500 76,800 170,800 394,100
Year Ago: 136,100 48,500 400 185,000
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher, with some lighter weight yearling steers in the North Central region being 6.00 to 7.00 higher. Long strings of yearling steers in drought-stricken areas in the North Central region were met with very good demand for yearling steers and heifers offered right off grass and are in a very light and desirable flesh condition. Order buyers were in the seats and bidding fiercely to get these green cattle bought. Drought conditions in the North are still severe across the state even after there was rain last week in only some areas that were in dire need. Cattle are being pulled from grass much earlier, meaning pay weights are lighter than normal, but the feeder market has spiked higher which will help ranchers greatly. This week, very high temperatures with humidity across the Plains reduced auction receipts on this report. The CME Cattle Complex had a ho-hum week with the front six months of Live Cattle contracts being from 0.200 lower to 0.575 higher on the week. Feeder Cattle contracts were 0.125 to 1.900 lower on the week. Feeder Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 649K for the week, 1K more than last week, and 13K more than a year ago. Boxed beef found support levels around 265.00 mid-week last week and rebounded this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 11.83 higher at 278.46, while Select was 9.25 higher at 259.19. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 19.27. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 higher from the previous week at 120.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 196.00. Auction volume this week included 59% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.
