NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 07/23/2021
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 146,500 76,800 170,800 394,100
Last Week: 166,500 126,200 150,900 443,600
Year Ago: 128,100 79,500 96,600 304,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 1.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Demand on weaned calves and yearlings have not waned in the dogdays of summer. Fall calves that are not weaned for 45 days and don’t have a vaccination record are only being met with moderate demand. Many feeder heifers found their way to town in the Northern Plains this summer as ranchers try and figure a way out to keep their nucleus cow herd intact as the drought persists. As those heifers that were destined for replacement found their way to a feedyard, spayed heifers in Nebraska have been selling just a few dollars back of their brothers. On Wednesday at Bassett (NE)
Livestock Auction, two strings of 827 lb and 843 lb spayed heifers sold at 156.50 and 156.00 respectively. The West Some anecdotal rainfall amounts of less than 1.5 inches out of central South Dakota from June 2020 to June 2021 would leave anyone to wonder what kind of forage could survive those conditions. Boxed beef found support levels around 265.00 mid-week amid a six-week consecutive drop from 340.55 reported on June 3, 2021. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.31 lower at 266.63, while Select was 1.85 lower at 249.94. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 16.69. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 lower from the previous week at 119.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower from 195.00 to 200.00. Margins continue to bring profits to the bottom line of packers even with the multi-week drop in boxed beef values. Packers are businessmen and they are very sharp when it comes to keeping the pencil pointed. Market watchers and participants alike are aware of the availability of market-ready supplies in the third and fourth quarters of the year and packers are outstanding at inventory management. In the first six months of 2021, negotiated cash transactions with a 15 to 30-day delivery period has averaged around 30% of the total negotiated transactions. This is the largest six-month percent average (January-June or July-December) since the 15-30 delivery data series started in period started in early 2010. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 652K for the week, 1K less than last week, and 12K more than a year ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level on Friday for the first time in history after a sharp drop on Monday. The index had flirted with closing above that level for almost the entire previous week. On Friday the Cattle On Feed number quoted for July 1, 2021 at 99% of a year ago; Placements at 93% and Marketings at 103%. The weight group with the largest decline in placements for June was in the under 600 lb category. According to the Cattle report published Friday by NASS, there were 101 million head of cattle and calves on U.S. farms as of July 1, 2021. Of that total, NASS tallied 31.4 million head of beef cows in the United States, down 2% from last year. Beef replacement heifers were also reportedly down 2% as well. On Thursday’s Cold Storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were down 4% from the previous month and down 8% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 4% from the previous month and down 7% from last year. Frozen pork supplies were down 4% from the previous month and down 4% from last year. Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 41% heifers.
