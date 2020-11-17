Kansas college settles lawsuit over recruitment of athletes

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. | A small community college in northeast Kansas has settled a lawsuit accusing it of directing coaches to recruit more white athletes and subjecting Black students to excessive scrutiny such as background checks before offering them scholarships.

Terms of the settlement were not immediately made public. A brief stipulation of dismissal was filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

When contacted for comment, the parties responded with identical statements saying only that they "have resolved the litigation."

The ACLU had alleged in the lawsuit filed in March that Highland Community College instituted a plan to reduce the number of Black students.

The ACLU contended the college's strategy included expelling black students for minor or bogus infractions and singling them out for dorm room and vehicle searches, discriminatory surveillance and harassment.

In its response to the lawsuit, the college contended its recruiting is not determined by students' race or ethnicity and denied it ever instructed coaches to exclude out-of-state athletes from recruitment.

Highland Community College has more than 3,200 students, 87% of whom are white. During the 2019 season, 104 of the 111 football players were Black. The 2020 football recruiting class includes "a significantly lower number" of Black athletes, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, on behalf of four former and current students, named Eric Ingmire, vice president for student services, and Bryan Dorrel, the college's athletic director, as defendants.

It alleges Dorrel told coaches to recruit "more local kids" and "less Southern kids."

Big 12 title game set for Dec. 19 with tickets going on sale

IRVING, Texas | The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as tentative dates.

The conference's first public acknowledgment of a set date came Monday when it announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

While the Big 12 didn't provide a specific number for public sales, the Cowboys have averaged 25,750 fans for its five home games so far at the 80,000-seat stadium, with a high of 31,700 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8.

About 10,000 tickets will be held back for allocation to the schools who play in the game. Both competing teams will get about 5,000 tickets, including 500 for students.

When Oklahoma State's game at Baylor was rescheduled from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, the league said then it was still possible for the Big 12 championship game to be played that date. That is the only conference game in the Big 12 that has been changed so far because of COVID-19 issues, though that date is available if needed if any other games have to be rescheduled.

The SEC and ACC, the other Power Five conferences allowing fans at games this season, are also scheduled to play their championship games Dec. 19. The Big Ten championship game is also scheduled Dec. 19, a day after the Pac-12 title game.

For the SEC game in Atlanta, the league said because of reduced capacity, all available tickets would be provided to the two teams competing for sale to students, players' families and a very limited number of their season ticketholders.

Capacity for the ACC game in Charlotte, North Carolina, will also be limited, though the league hasn't made any announcement about ticket sales.

The Big 12 championship game last December between Oklahoma and Baylor had an attendance of 65,191. That was a year after the league's title game record of 83,144 fans for the Sooners and Texas.

Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list

The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL's COVID-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.

The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brings the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.

"It reflects the continued uptick that we're seeing in places around the country," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. "We've seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we're going to see these cases."

After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 test. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis after announcing a positive test.

The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.

Gano is the second Giants player in three weeks to go on the COVID-19 list after guard Will Hernandez on Oct. 29, who was activated Nov. 10 and played Sunday against Philadelphia. The Giants, who have a bye this week, said two staff members were told to remain home after coming into contact with the player who tested positive.

Treadwell is the second Atlanta player on the COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who was put on it last week. Treadwell has spent the past 10 weeks on the practice squad.

The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.

Sills said that the NFL has identified nine people in recent weeks who were identified as "high-risk" close contacts who later tested positive after being isolated. But in a much larger number of cases, there have been no "high-risk" contacts in a sign Sills said that teams are following the protocols.

Sills also said that the league has done whole genome sequencing on players who test positive and most of the transmission has come from contacts in the community.

Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive did not travel with Washington for its game at Detroit last weekend. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release specific details about the positive case.

Ioannidis has been on injured reserve since Sept. 29.

The Giants and Washington were notified of their respective positive test results Monday night. The players self-isolated, and contact tracing began.

Washington, which is set to host Cincinnati on Sunday, was one of the few teams that hadn't had a positive and is now in the NFL's intensive protocols. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.

Asked last week about his team getting through the first nine weeks of the season without someone testing positive for the virus, Washington coach Ron Rivera jokingly called that a jinx. He credited senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken for reminding guys of their responsibilities during the pandemic.

"When you have a guy who's constantly (saying): 'Hey guys, don't forget we have this. Hey guys, don't forget we have that,' there's that constant reminder," Rivera said. "I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate."

Washington announced Monday no fans will be allowed for the Bengals game after hosting 3,000 on Nov. 8 against the Giants. FedEx Field is in Landover, Maryland, and the nearby Baltimore Ravens also took the step of barring fans for their next game as cases spike around the U.S.

There have been 19 teams that have had fans at games this season.

"We have been tracking case trends at the local and state level with public officials and no local case clusters have been reported or traced back to NFL games," spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

CHICAGO | Listening in on fans' conversations during his walks home from Wrigley Field, Theo Epstein could sense their excitement as the Chicago Cubs set themselves up to capture that long-awaited World Series championship.

It was as if they were all in it together.

"It felt like the lines between fans and front office members and players were blurred because we were all part of this club that was in on a secret," he said. "We all kind of knew what was about to happen, maybe before the rest of the baseball world did."

Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club's president of baseball operations, the team announced Tuesday. General manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take Epstein's place.

Epstein said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021. But he said Tuesday it became apparent this past summer "for a number of reasons" it was time to move on.

"It became really clear that we'd be facing some significant long-term decisions this winter, decisions with long-term impacts," Epstein said. "Those types of decisions are really best made by somebody who's going to be here for a long time, not just for one more year. ... Jed clearly is that person."

Chairman Tom Ricketts said it was a "sad day for me personally" and called Epstein a "great partner and truly a great friend."

"Really, I think the legacy that Theo leaves behind is an organization that expects to win, not an organization that is surprised to win," Ricketts added.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked financial havoc on baseball, Ricketts said money "had nothing to do" with Epstein's decision. Epstein, who won't be paid for 2021 by the Cubs, said Ricketts did not bring up his salary when they discussed his future. He also said he was not asked to resign.

The 46-year-old Epstein, who grew up near Boston and helped the Red Sox break an 86-year drought with World Series championships in 2004 and 2007, is one of five executives to win titles with multiple organizations. He, Pat Gillick, John Schuerholz and Dave Dombrowski are the only ones to do so with teams in each league.

Epstein hopes to stay involved with baseball while he plots his next move. He plans to run a team again, though probably not next season. He would like to be part of an ownership group at some point.

"Baseball team owners can be transformed into forces for civic good and help a lot of people and be involved in a lot of the important conversations in the city and be a solution for a lot of issues in cities," Epstein said. "So that does appeal to me. A lot of things would have to go right for that to happen. Usually, for that type of thing to happen you need access to a lot of capital. ... Who knows? Maybe I have plans for some of those things down the line, but a lot would have to go right for that to happen."

For now, Epstein will remain in Chicago with his wife and two sons. He said he would likely become a season-ticket holder, maybe even a bleacher bum. And he vowed to buy beers for any Cubs fan he sees in a bar following the coronavirus pandemic, until the team wins a World Series under Hoyer.

Epstein oversaw a massive rebuild when he came to Chicago following the 2011 season. He overhauled the farm system as well as the scouting and analytics operations, helping to produce one of the most successful stretches in the franchise's history with a big assist from Hoyer.

With homegrown stars Kris Bryant and Javier Báez, shrewd trades for players such as Anthony Rizzo and Jake Arrieta, the signing of Jon Lester and the hiring of former manager Joe Maddon, the Cubs transformed into perennial contenders. They reached the NL championship series three times in Epstein's nine seasons.

In 2016, they won 103 games to run away with the NL Central and took out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS for their first pennant since 1945. The Cubs fell behind 3-1 to the Indians in the World Series before beating them in seven games, ending a title drought dating to 1908.

The Cubs' 505 regular-season victories since 2015 trail only Los Angeles (528) and the Houston Astros (510). Chicago, the Dodgers, New York Yankees and Astros are the only clubs with at least five playoff appearances in the past six seasons. But the Cubs have not advanced in the playoffs since the 2017 team lost to Los Angeles in the NLCS.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Chicago won the NL Central but got swept by Miami in the first round of the playoffs.

"If you look at my track record in Boston and then here, in the first six years or so, we did some pretty epic things," Epstein said. "And then the last couple years weren't as impressive. Maybe what that tells me is I think I'm great at and really enjoy building and transformation and triumphing. Maybe I'm not as good and not as motivated by maintenance."

Hoyer and Epstein worked together in Boston when the Red Sox won two World Series and reunited when Epstein took the job with the Cubs. In between, Hoyer led San Diego's baseball operations.

"I have been so fortunate to work alongside Theo for 17 of the last 19 years," Hoyer said in a statement. "I could not have had a better mentor or a more loyal and trusted friend. He has already changed two storied franchises with his passion, creativity, intellect and leadership. I have no question that the next chapters in his career will be equally impressive and impactful."