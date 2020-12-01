Virus, fan eagerness may spur sports bet, casino expansion

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | Huge holes in state budgets due to the coronavirus pandemic and the demonstrated eagerness of fans to bet on sports are likely to spur a further expansion of sports betting and online casino gambling, experts said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Betting On Sports America online conference, gambling executives, analysts and lawmakers agreed that the lure of new tax revenue could prove irresistible to cash-strapped state governments facing large deficits due to the pandemic.

And the results of last month's elections, in which voters in numerous states approved allowing or expanding casinos or sports betting, show that demand exists for legalized gambling in additional states. According to the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group, 44 states plus Washington, D.C., have legalized some form of casino gaming, including sports betting.

Chris Grove, head of sports and emerging verticals for Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, said his research firm expects about two dozen states to consider some form of sports betting legislation in 2021, with "a viable path to passage" in half of them. He cautioned that adding other forms of gambling to sports betting bills can reduce their prospects of approval.

"Most states are going to need revenue," said Andrew Winchell, director of government relations for FanDuel. "Online casinos and sports wagering are new opportunities for this. It's not just a new source of revenue, but also a hedge against brick-and-mortar (casinos) having to close for a period. States like New Jersey that had online casinos were able to get tax revenue and keep operating online."

Like most states, New Jersey shuttered its casinos for more than four months earlier this year as the pandemic spread across the U.S. Most physical casinos around the country are operating under restrictions limiting the number of people allowed inside.

"Legislators are going to be looking under every couch cushion to find new revenue," said Chris Cylke, a senior vice president with the American Gaming Association. "They'll be looking at expanding brick-and-mortar (casinos), and iGaming will be an essential discussion to have in state legislatures."

By the end of 2021, at least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting in place.

But states should temper their enthusiasm about sports betting revenue as a budgetary windfall. An Associated Press analysis of sports betting revenue and U.S. state budgets in 2019 found that numerous states missed their revenue projections. The AP found previously that taxes on sports betting would generate just a fraction of 1% of most states' budgets if they met their estimates.

Still, some New York lawmakers are pushing hard to adopt mobile sports betting despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who thinks such a change may require a constitutional amendment. State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said his state has a potential budget deficit of up to $20 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow said both chambers of the state Legislature will include sports revenue as part of a revenue package for the next state budget, which is due in April.

"The tens of millions in additional revenue, they can't thumb their nose at it," he said.

Gambling was a big winner in the November elections.

Maryland, South Dakota and most parishes in Louisiana approved sports betting. Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits.

Andrew Zarnett, managing director of Jeffries LLC, predicted the expansion of sports betting will bring online casino gambling along with it in many places. That is particularly true in states bordering states that recently adopted gambling, including Texas, he said.

"The border of Texas runs up and down Louisiana; that just puts additional pressure on a state that's already talking about it," he said. "That will be the next thing to look for."

Other possible effects could include a renewed push for mobile sports betting in Mississippi, with Louisiana and Tennessee offering sports betting on either side of it, panelists said.

"There is an urgency to adopt sports betting that has taken us by surprise," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. "What we're seeing is latent demand and massive ramp-up."

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda out of intensive care

FULLERTON, Calif. | Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team's 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn't make it public until a week later.

Lasorda attended the team's Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

Oklahoma coach Riley taps Stoops to help with depleted staff

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.

The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday's game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday.

"It was great," Riley said. "It's nice. It's been kind of in our hip pocket this whole time. If we had any staff member that fell off, we've got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. So that's a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up."

Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons and had a career record of 190-48 at Oklahoma.

Stoops was able to jump in immediately because he has remained an institutional staff member since 2017, when he retired as head coach and Riley moved up from offensive coordinator to replace him.

Riley said the two still talk regularly.

"I always want to lean on him for any observations he has or experience going through different situations," Riley said.

Stoops came out of retirement to coach the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2019 before the league shut down. His son, Drake, is a receiver for the Sooners.

Ex-Penn St. president's Sandusky-related conviction restored

HARRISBURG, Pa. | A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State President Graham Spanier's conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a lower-court judge had improperly vacated Spanier's misdemeanor jury conviction for the 2001 incident.

Spanier's defense attorney declined comment.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release that Spanier "turned a blind eye to child abuse by not reporting his knowledge of Jerry Sandusky's assaults to law enforcement."

A federal magistrate judge in April 2019 threw out Spanier's conviction a day before he was to turn himself in to begin serving a jail sentence of two months, followed by two months of house arrest. The judge gave prosecutors three months to retry Spanier, but that has been on hold during the appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, had agreed with Spanier that he had been improperly charged under a 2007 law for allegations that dated to 2001.

Prosecutors had argued the 1995 and 2007 versions of the law encompassed and criminalized the same conduct.

U.S. Circuit Judge Mike Fisher, joined by two others, wrote in the opinion released Tuesday that Spanier's due process rights would only be violated if the state Superior Court's ruling against him that upheld his conviction had been an "'unexpected and indefensible' interpretation of the child endangerment statute in light of prior law."

"We conclude that it was not," wrote Fisher, a former Pennsylvania attorney general and state senator.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 on child molestation charges. A year later, Spanier was himself accused of a criminal cover-up, although many of those counts were later thrown out. A jury acquitted him of what remained, except for the single count of child endangerment.

Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave and is not teaching, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

Graduate assistant Mike McQueary told Spanier's lieutenants he had seen Sandusky abusing a boy late on a Friday night in a team shower.

Spanier, 72, has said the abuse of the boy, who has not been conclusively identified by authorities, was characterized to him as horseplay.

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former university vice president Gary Schultz agreed to notify The Second Mile, the charity for at-risk youth where Sandusky met many of his victims, but not to call police.

Spanier gave his approval, writing in an email that was cited in Fisher's decision that "the only downside for us is if the message isn't 'heard' and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it."

Curley and Schultz both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment and testified for the prosecution. Both have since served similar jail sentences.

Spanier did not testify at his trial and told the judge at sentencing that he regretted not intervening more forcefully.

Sandusky has lost a string of appeals and is serving a lengthy state prison sentence.