New York mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi's laptop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska | A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer.
The FBI on Friday arrested Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, of Watertown, New York, in connection with the stolen laptop, according to court documents. Both also face other charges related to the riot at the Capitol.
Rafael Rondon also faces possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun charge
Both appeared in federal court Friday in Syracuse, New York, and released pending further proceedings, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.
A message left at a listing for Mooney-Condon in Watertown was not immediately returned Monday. Attempts to locate Rafael Rondon were not immediately successful.
The Capitol riot was well documented by those who took part. Law enforcement used photos from the social media accounts of those who took part to search for the suspects.
A tip to the FBI led them to the mother and son, according to a statement of facts documented by an unnamed FBI special agent.
Mooney-Rondon allegedly admitted to being in both the Capitol the day of the riots and Pelosi's conference room, the document says. She allegedly provided gloves or a scarf to a man to steal Pelosi's laptop without leaving fingerprints.
"He asked, he said, give me – I don't know if it was gloves or a scarf I was wearing – and like I said he scared me," the documents quotes her as saying.
There was an ethernet connected to the computer, her son told FBI agents.
"If I recall, the guy was going to yank it out. I'm like, dude, don't do that, I mean that's, I mean just the computer, you can't pull the cables out, it'll ruin everything," Mooney-Rondon said, according to the document.
Mooney-Rondon then said she believes she saw the man put the computer in his backpack. Her son told investigators that be thinks he might have pushed the computer "in his bag a little bit using a glove 'cause he didn't want to get his fingerprints on it," the document says.
"So I assisted him a little bit, and that was probably stupid of me," he's quoted in the document as saying.
She and her son then went to the Senate Gallery and then left the building when they saw it was overrun with protesters.
Rafael Rondon told officers that he and mother took the metro into Washington on Jan. 6 "because I'm not taking my car into the city which, the Capitol building I'm about to break into," the FBI agent's statement alleges.
Both mother and son admitted they were the ones depicted in the photos taken at the Capitol during the riots and distributed by the FBI, the document says.
In late April the FBI raided the Homer, Alaska, business owned by Paul and Marilyn Hueper, who were in the Washington for then-President Donald Trump's rally that preceded the breach at the Capitol but said they didn't take part in that. Marilyn Hueper told reporters it was a case of mistaken identity.
Photos of the two women showed they had similar hairstyles and wore a similar black coat that day.
Hueper said when an FBI agent arrived at the boutique resort, they said they were looking for Nancy Pelosi's laptop. "That still doesn't explain why you're in my home. Or in Homer, Alaska," Hueper told agents, she later recalled to The Associated Press.
In the FBI statement filed in the case of the New York residents, it notes that a search warrant was obtained for the Alaska residence "based in part on evidence showing that residents (a married couple) trespassed on the ground of the U.S. Capitol." It also says two people in Homer identified Marilyn Hueper as being the person seen in photos taken inside the Capitol during the riot.
However, the document states, the FBI now says "there is probable cause" to believe the mother and son are the two people shown in the photographs, plus their alleged admissions to being there and other evidence.
"I feel like a cloud has lifted for sure," Hueper said in a text message to The Associated Press. However, she said she remains concerned about the freedom that the FBI and others seem to have "to run amuck over peaceable people, and are without concern for how their poor investigative skills and super aggressive tactics are causing harm while they're on their 'noble cause' quests."
A message sent to the FBI Anchorage office seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday.
Judge slams claims that Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly
A Texas man who joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. was sentenced Monday to 45 days behind bars even though prosecutors weren't seeking jail time, after the judge blasted comparisons between the riot that day and the Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan called it a false equivalence "to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights" to the mob that "was trying to overthrow the government." She said doing so "ignores the very real danger that the Jan. 6 riots pose to the foundation of our democracy."
The judge's remarks in the case against Matthew Mazzocco of San Antonio came days after another judge in Washington's federal court suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on the Jan. 6 defendants when compared to the people arrested during the protests after George Floyd's murder.
Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, questioned Friday why federal prosecutors had not brought more cases against those who had taken part in the 2020 summertime protests and said the Justice Department "would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city." He sentenced Danielle Doyle of Oklahoma to probation even though prosecutors had recommended two months of home confinement.
Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, said she "flatly" disagreed with the suggestion raised by "some people" that the Jan. 6 defendants were being treated unfairly. In fact, she said she believes those who joined the pro-Trump mob were being treated more leniently than many other defendants.
She noted the vast majority of rioters were not arrested on Jan. 6 but were allowed to return home and that many defendants, like Mazzocco, were charged only with misdemeanors despite what she called the "premeditated decision to come to the District to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power."
Some Jan. 6 defendants and their Republican allies have claimed that the Justice Department has treated the Capitol rioters harshly because of their political views, while those who caused violence in the wake of Floyd's killing were given leniency. But an Associated Press analysis of court documents in more than 300 federal cases stemming from the racial injustice protests showed that dozens of people have been convicted of serious crimes and sent to prison.
Prosecutors had been seeking three months of home confinement for Mazzocco, who pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. Mazzocco spent 12 minutes inside the building and posted a selfie on Facebook after the riot with the caption: "the capital is ours!" Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Nielsen noted that he was among the first 10 Jan. 6 defendants to accept responsibility for his actions.
In a letter Mazzocco's attorney read to the judge, he called his decision to enter the Capitol "one of the most foolish and impulsive decisions" of his life. He told the judge his actions have taken a massive toll on him and that he has received "countless death threats."
"Since that day, I've lived with the feeling of shame, sorrow and remorse, not because I'm going through legal troubles, but because I'm seeing the country I love so dearly divided like never before," Mazzocco wrote.
The judge said Mazzocco's participation in the riot warrants time behind bars even though he didn't steal or destroy anything or hurt anyone at the Capitol. She said that "the rioters who committed violence that day did so because they had the safety of numbers," thanks to those like Mazzocco.
"Mr. Mazzocco did not go to the United States Capitol out of any love or support for our country, he went there to support one man who he viewed had the election taken from him," she said.
About 90 Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to low level misdemeanor charges, but only a handful have received their punishments so far. Two other defendants, who pleaded guilty to a different misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, were also sentenced last week to 45 days behind bars.
