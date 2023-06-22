Mosaic rehab clinic opens
Mosaic Life Care is increasing its emphasis on recovery services with the opening of its acute rehab clinic.
The facility officially opened Thursday and includes 18 beds for patients.
The space assists those recovering from ailments like stroke, spinal cord injuries or amputation.
The clinic is managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, which provides similar services at more than 100 locations across the U.S.
Water repairs force 18th Street closure
A section of North 18th Street closes on Monday, June 26, so crews can replace water main valves.
Missouri American Water crews will begin work at 7 a.m. that morning. North 18th Street from Frederick Avenue to Grand Avenue will be closed for about four weeks, with a plan to reopen on July 21. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.
It's part of a project on Frederick Avenue, an area that has experienced several water main breaks in recent years.
“The valves are a critical part of the water system and can be used to redirect water flow during a main break, which can help minimize the interruption of service to our customers,” said John Hontz, senior operations manager. “These proactive investments improve our water system reliability and ability to operate efficiently.”
Missouri American Water is replacing more than five miles of aging water pipes this year in St. Joseph.
Sessions help families prepare for kindergarten
St. Joseph School District Parents as Teachers and Community Action Partnership Head Start are offering special sessions for incoming kindergarteners in July.
The United Way KinderClub is a program designed to help children who will be in kindergarten during the 2023-2024 school year and their caregivers.
Sessions will cover school readiness skills.
Sessions of the United Way KinderClub are being held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. The July 6 session will cover key readiness skills and the July 29 session will focus on first-day jitters and easing the transition to school.
Sessions are free and will be held at Washington Park Library, 1821 N. Third St., St. Joseph Each family will go home with a book to add to their home library.
To register, visit stjosephunitedway.org/sb6parents. Registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call St. Joseph School District Parents as Teachers at 816-671-4018 or United Way of Greater St. Joseph at 816-364-2381.
Rolling Hills Library opening new Savannah branch parking lot
The repair of a parking lot and the addition of a new patio will be celebrated next week at the Savannah Branch of Rolling Hills Library.
A ribbon cutting by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at 514 W. Main in Savannah.
The $324,000 project replaced the previous asphalt lot with concrete pavement and added a large concrete patio on the south side of the library. The general contractor for the project was Herner Construction of St. Joseph.
For more information about Rolling Hills Library, visit rhcl.org.
Money available for local emergency food and shelter programs
Local agencies can apply for federal funds awarded to Buchanan County.
About $26,000 is available from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The money aims to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The award was made by a national board and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Buchanan County are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs in the area.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
2) Be eligible to receive federal funds
3) Have an accounting system
4) Practice nondiscrimination
5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
6) And, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Buchanan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities, InterServ, Open Door Food Kitchen, Sisters of Solace, YWCA and the Salvation Army.
Agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kylee Strough at 816-364-2381 for an application. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3.
