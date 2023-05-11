The Northside Neighborhood Watch Association will hold a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
Entries will line up beginning at 9 a.m. on Maple Leaf Boulevard behind Taco Bandito. The parade will travel along St. Joseph Avenue and end near Krug Pool.
The rain date is June 10.
Any organization is welcome to be part of the parade and there is no entry fee, but canned goods will be collected for Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Cars, trucks and flatbeds can be entered, and the deadline is May 25.
Call 816-232-2529 for information.
Bridge project to close portion of Stockyards Expressway
A section of a major South Side road will be closed for construction work beginning next weekend.
Traffic in both directions will be blocked at 4900 Stockyards Expressway starting on Sunday, May 21, for bridge work. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Oak Street, and northbound traffic will be detoured at Illinois Avenue. Detours will be routed to the east of Stockyards Expressway utilizing S. Sixth Street, Lake Avenue and King Hill Avenue.
Republican club plans Thursday meeting
The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, May 18, at Hoof & Horn Steakhouse, 429 Illinois Ave.
The social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and a presentation at 6:30. Those attending can order a meal off the menu.
Guest speakers will be Steven Greiert, chairman of the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee, and Kristi Green, co-chairman.
