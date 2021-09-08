Police: Man fatally shot in Kansas City historic district
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A man was fatally shot in Kansas City's historic 18th and Vine neighborhood early Wednesday, and investigators were looking for clues and a suspect, police said.
The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday, police said in a news release. Officers called to the area were told that a man who had been shot was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police later identified the victim as Mortez Falkner, who turned 32 on Tuesday. No suspects in the shooting were immediately identified.
The killing marked the city's 104th homicide this year, compared with 143 homicides by this time last year, according to data kept by the Kansas City Star.
Wichita City Council forms environmental concerns board
WICHITA, Kan. | After months of advocacy by activists, the Wichita City council has voted to establish a board to advise the council and city staff on environmental concerns, climate change and economic economic vitality.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to support Wichita's Sustainability Integration Board, which will advise in such areas as reducing emissions and finding economic growth that is environmentally friendly.
The council had listened to 27 Wichita citizens during the past six months who spoke about climate change concerns, The Wichita Eagle reported.
As currently planned, the board will have 14 members and meet quarterly. Some of the advocates and some council members said the board was too big and should meet more often.
The board will be able to create its own bylaws and procedures, including determining how often members meet.
"I think this is a great first step forward and I don't think we should let the perfect be the enemy of the good," said Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Omaha zoo sends warning after rhino escapes enclosure
OMAHA, Neb. | A segment of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo was cleared out and visitors were warned to remain inside buildings after a 5,000-pound rhinoceros briefly escaped its enclosure, officials there confirmed.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when zoo keepers spotted an Indian rhino named Jontu outside his enclosure grazing on grass in an area adjacent to the rhino barn that's not open to the public, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Visitors were asked to leave the area or shelter in buildings, and the zoo's carousel and aviary were cleared of guests as a precaution. Dan Cassidy, the zoo's vice president of animal management, said staff quickly pulled in trucks to serve as a barricade around the area to keep the rhino from wandering and used apples and leafy greens to lure him back in the barn.
In all, the rhino was outside the enclosure for about 40 minutes, Cassidy said. The animal never showed any signs of aggression while outside the barn and the public was not in danger, Cassidy said. Vets were on hand with tranquilizer guns to be used as a last resort, if needed.
Zoo officials believe Jontu used his nose to push open a latch on a door that wasn't locked properly. Cassidy said staff will critique the process of corralling the rhino and are considering changing the lock on the door from which he escaped.
Iowa governor: $100M in virus relief funds to go to housing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $100 million of the more than $1.48 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build news homes.
Reynolds announced the plan Wednesday during a stop in Cedar Rapids, the Des Moines Register reported. The federal funds plus $230 million in tax credits allocated by the Iowa Legislature over five years will help developers build 36,450 new housing units to help address a growing shortage of housing in Iowa, she said.
The $100 million will go to several existing programs, including $10 million for the Homes for Iowa. The vast majority — $65 million — will fund housing tax credit programs to help cover the increased costs of building materials. Another $20 million will be used for downtown housing in communities under 30,000 people, and $5 million will go to pilot programs to promote home repair and home ownership among minority groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.