Lead: Murder, arson charges filed after fatal Joplin house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. | Two women have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was trapped inside a burning home in Joplin, police said.

Elizabeth M. Baez, 39, of Joplin, and Tiffany A. Lukasiewicz, 39, of Pittsburg, Kansas, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree domestic assault. They were being held without bond at the Joplin City Jail.

David Crowder, 68, died in the fire Dec. 4. He was trapped inside the single-story house before firefighters pulled him out and he died later at a hospital, the Joplin Globe reported.

An autopsy conducted Monday at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas, determined Crowder died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

Police reported that two women were found outside the house after the fire and one was taken to a hospital in critical condition while the other was stable. Police did not say if the two women were Baez and Lukasiewicz.

Online court records do not name an attorney for either woman.

2 Georgia men seriously injured when ATV collides with deer

LOGAN, Kan. | Two men from Georgia were seriously injured when their all-terrain vehicle struck a deer in northwest Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred Thursday evening on a county road about 6 miles south of Logan in Phillips County, the patrol said.

After the ATV hit the deer, it went into a ditch and rolled several times.

The driver, Tucker William Mobbs, 19, and a passenger, Herman Van Mobbs, 51, both of Cedartown, Georgia, were taken to Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg with serious injuries.

Iowa court overturns Dubuque man's murder conviction

DES MOINES, Iowa | The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new trial for a Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction for the death of his girlfriend.

Fontae Buelow, 28, claimed Samantha Link turned a knife on herself after an argument in March 2017. Prosecutors alleged he stabbed her and charged him with first-degree murder. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder in January 2018.

The court's ruling upholds an Iowa Court of Appeals decision last year that threw out the conviction because the trial judge did not allow information about Link's prior suicide attempt and mental health records that may have supported Buelow's contention that Link, who was 21 when she died, stabbed herself. State prosecutors appealed that decision.

The court's ruling on Friday was unanimous, with six justices agreeing and one not participating.

The court said medical records that speak to Link's state of mind, diagnosis and treatment can be presented by the defense. The court also said testimony on previous suicide attempts from a few years before "are clearly relevant to the question of whether she took her own life or was killed by Buelow."

It ordered the case sent back to the district court for a new trial.

Snow in central Nebraska causing slick road conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. | A late fall snowstorm caused slick conditions on roads and highways in central Nebraska on Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said on its Twitter page that several vehicles had slid off Interstate 80 and other roadways as snow fell on the region Friday morning. Heavy snow fell in a large area of central Nebraska, stretching from Franklin to Columbus, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, and several inches had already been reported in some areas by early afternoon Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 13 Nebraska counties, including the cities of Lexington, Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln, Columbus and Omaha. The advisory is set to run through Saturday morning, with up to 5 inches expected in some areas.