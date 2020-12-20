LEAD: Twelfth Kansas prison inmate with COVID-19 has died

HUTCHINSON, Kan.| Kansas prison officials say a twelfth inmate with COVID-19 has died.

The state Corrections Department said Saturday that a 62-year-old man who had been held at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died Friday. He had been hospitalized with the virus since Nov. 23. Officials said he also had other health concerns that contributed to his condition.

The inmate, who was not identified, had been serving a nearly 13-year sentence for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had been incarcerated since March 2013.

Officials said this was the third COVID-19 related death at the Hutchinson prison. The Reno County Health Department reports 18 active cases of the virus at the prison, and 1,499 inmates have recovered from the virus.

Iowa officials report 138 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa reported another 138 deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday.

The high death toll follows two days when no deaths were reported. The state said 3,589 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Officials have said there is a lag between when a person dies and when it is reported.

Over the past week, Iowa has been reporting an average of 45.86 deaths per day.

Iowa also reported 1,158 new virus cases to give the state a total of 267,144 cases since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,744 new cases per day on Dec. 5 to 1,146.86 new cases per day on Saturday.

The state said 639 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, down from 679 the day before.

Iowa said 38 of the state's 99 counties had 14-day positivity rates above 15% on Sunday. Statewide, that positivity rate was 13.1% overall.

Nebraska virus hospitalizations dip below 600 over weekend

OMAHA, Neb. | The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has dropped below 600 for the first time since late October.

Nebraska said 598 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. The last time that figure was below 600 was on October 30, and that total remains well below the peak of 987 reached on Nov. 20.

The state reported 670 new cases of the virus Saturday to raise the total to 155,415 since the pandemic began. There have also been 1,475 deaths linked to the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,751.29 new cases per day on Dec. 5 to 1,124 new cases per day on Saturday.

Also Saturday, the state Department of Correctional Services said nine more prison staff members had tested positive for the virus. Six of those work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, two work at the Omaha Community Corrections Center and one works at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The state said a total of 439 corrections employees have contracted the virus. Of those, 338 have recovered.

As of Friday, 855 inmates had tested positive for the virus and 6 had died. The state said most of those inmates, 720 of them, have recovered from their illnesses.

Sheriff of pandemic ravaged Kansas county dies of virus

QUINTER, Kan. | A sheriff in a northwestern Kansas county that has been hard-hit by the pandemic has died of the virus.

The Gove County Sheriff's Office described Sheriff Allan Weber as an "extraordinary public servant" in a Facebook post Friday announcing that he had died. He was transported to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 18 for COVID-19 respiratory complications.

The county of 2,636 has recorded 18 deaths, for a rate of about 6.82 deaths per 1,000 residents, which is the highest rate in the state. The county's emergency management director, the hospital CEO and more than 50 medical staff also tested positive.

Shortly before Weber was taken to Colorado, he spoke to a reporter with The Associated Press. Occasionally coughing, he said he had been hospitalized in the past for asthma attacks, but the coronavirus symptoms were more pronounced. "You got body aches and headaches. The tightness in my chest is different."

The county commission imposed a mask mandate starting Aug. 6, when only a handful of cases had been reported, but repealed it 11 days later. Officials subsequently issued a new mandate requiring masks.