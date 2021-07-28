DC park display honors enslaved people who built White House
WASHINGTON | What started as a few public comments from former first lady Michelle Obama has resulted in a new permanent public display in Lafayette Park that details the role of enslaved people in building the White House.
The White House Historical Association on Wednesday unveiled three new historical markers at the northern end of Lafayette Park — less than a block from the White House.
The three large horizontal tablets have illustrations and text that address different issues. One focuses on the construction of the White House itself, with an emphasis on the fact that both enslaved people and paid laborers took part. The second focuses on former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who founded the association in 1961. The third addresses Lafayette Park's history as a center for public protests, going back to 1917 and continuing through last summer's protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
The intersection of 16th and H streets in front of the markers was officially named Black Lives Matter Plaza by the city government last year.
Stewart McLaurin, the president of the association, credits Mrs. Obama with unintentionally jump-starting the project. While first lady, she publicly spoke multiple times of her intense awareness that she woke up every morning in a house built by enslaved people.
The use of slave labor in the construction of the White House in the 1790s was common knowledge, but McLaurin said Mrs. Obama's comments resonated. The response prompted the organization to start seriously studying the issue and raising about $200,000 for what became this project.
"We were inundated with people wanting to know more about that story," he said. "We knew, but we didn't know the details and the depths."
The White House Historical Association is a nonprofit donor-supported group that helps maintain many of the White House's interior furnishings. It also funds the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
5 high school students are named National Student Poets
NEW YORK | R.C. Davis is a rising high school senior in Oak Park, Illinois, who uses poetry to explore his feelings about gender and family. Kechi Mbah is a rising senior in Houston who first connected to poetry through a competition she watched on YouTube. Sarah Fathima Mohammed, a rising high school junior in San Jose, California, likes to introduce girls to poetry when she visits her native Kumbakonam, India.
They are three of five high school students from around the country who have been named National Student Poets, a one-year position that begins in September. The other students are Aanika Eragam of Milton, Georgia, who edits her high school literary magazine and serves as Atlanta's Youth Poet Laureate, and Kevin Gu of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, whose poetry often focuses on his Chinese American background.
The honors were announced Wednesday through the National Student Poets Program, established in 2011 and a partnership of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, which presents the long-running Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Each poet receives $5,000 and will serve as "literary ambassadors" who will work in their respective geographic regions on projects, workshops and readings. The five winners were selected from a pool of more than 19,000 students who applied for the Scholastic awards. Awards jurors included former U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and such fellow poets as Camille Rankine and Edward Hirsch.
"Five wonderful Poets! Many wonderful poems! Personality and passion!" Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said in a statement. "We are delighted to send these young people out into the world as ambassadors for poetry, for humor, pathos, and resilience, in partnership with museums and libraries. America's communities need them, now more than ever — and here they come!"
Maryland gov honors swimmer who withdrew from Paralympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. | Maryland's governor honored deaf and blind swimmer Becca Meyers on Monday for courage in championing the disabled, after the three-time gold medalist withdrew from the Paralympics in Tokyo when told her mother couldn't travel to the games as her personal care assistant.
Gov. Larry Hogan presented a citation to Meyers during a news conference commemorating the 31st anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act. The certificate honored her "bravery for highlighting the issue of inequality and access for people with disabilities."
Hogan also signed an executive order declaring that Maryland will annually celebrate July as Disability Culture and Achievements Month.
"Becca deserved to be able to compete, and while we're all so disappointed for her, I got the chance to tell her just a moment before this started that I'm unbelievably proud of her for having the courage to speak up and to speak out about this injustice," Hogan said.
Meyers, 26, said the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017 but the committee said her request to bring her mother this time was denied due to restrictions put in place by the Japanese government due to COVID-19. Meyers said she made the decision to withdraw to stand up for future Paralympic athletes, saying she didn't want them to have to experience what she's been through.
"I hope to work with others to effect change so that no one ever feels afraid to travel with Team USA," Meyers said.
Hogan said he told Meyers before Monday's news conference that while he was proud of her for being a gold-medal winner, he was even more proud of her speaking up to set an example for younger athletes. The governor criticized the decision not to allow her mother to travel to the games.
"There's a whole lot of problems with this Olympics, but that was probably the one that stood out the most with me," Hogan said.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, or USOPC, said that because of the pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games, which left the federation only one slot for a personal care assistant who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers. The PCA has more than 27 years of coaching experience and 11 years with para swimmers, the USOPC said.
"The decisions we've made on behalf of the team have not been easy, and we are heartbroken for athletes who are unable to have their previous support resources available," the USOPC said. "We are confident in the level of support we will offer Team USA and look forward to providing them a positive athlete experience even in the most unprecedented times."
At the 2016 Rio Paralympic games, Meyers said she experienced emotional and physical trauma from not being able to navigate on her own throughout the Olympic village.
"I need that reasonable and essential accommodation to then be able to perform to the best of my ability on the world stage," Meyers told reporters after Hogan presented her with a certificate.
Regents approve naming Iowa's football field for Duke Slater
IOWA CITY, Iowa | The field at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium will be named for Duke Slater, the trailblazing Black football player who was an All-American tackle a century ago, played in the NFL, and became a pioneering Chicago judge.
The university's Board of Regents approved the name Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium during its meeting in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
Slater went to high school in Clinton and played for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921. He helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0, including a victory over Notre Dame and coach Knute Rockne.
Slater was the NFL's first Black lineman, playing on offense and defense for 10 seasons with teams in Rock Island, Illinois, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
He earned a law degree from Iowa while playing in the NFL, later worked as a lawyer in Chicago, and became one of the city's first Black judges.
Slater, who died in 1966 at age 67, will be inducted next month into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951.
The only football stadium in the Power Five conferences named for a Black player is Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium.
The idea of honoring Slater at Iowa's stadium originated in the 1970s when university president Willard "Sandy" Boyd proposed naming the Hawkeyes' stadium Kinnick-Slater, in part to honor 1939 Heisman Trophy trophy winner Nile Kinnick.
Boyd's idea faced pushback from some fans and a committee opposed to having a joint name. As a compromise, the university named the stadium for Kinnick and a residence hall for Slater.
The university in 2019 added a bronze sculpture outside Kinnick Stadium to commemorate Slater and the 1921 team.
The push to put Slater's name on the stadium was renewed following protests for racial justice across the nation and on campus in 2020. Supporters argued the compromise 50 years ago snubbed one of Iowa's greatest Black athletes and scholars.
Last year's protests also prompted several former Black players to call out the racial insensitivity they faced while playing under Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who apologized and made several changes, including allowing kneeling during the national anthem.
A group of former Black players is suing the program and two top Ferentz assistants, including his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for discrimination.
Brazil landscape garden earns UNESCO world heritage status
RIO DE JANEIRO | Globally renowned for its natural beauty, Rio de Janeiro received a new international distinction Tuesday as UNESCO added landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx's former home to its list of World Heritage sites.
The Sitio Burle Marx in western Rio features more than 3,500 species of plants native to Rio and is considered a laboratory for botanical and landscape experimentation.
The recognition was granted during a meeting of UNESCO's Heritage Committee in China. The site was designated a Cultural Landscape, a category that celebrates places allowing interaction between the environment and people.
"The garden features the key characteristics that came to define Burle Marx's landscape gardens and influenced the development of modern gardens internationally," UNESCO said in a statement. "The garden is characterized by sinuous forms, exuberant mass planting, architectural plant arrangements, dramatic colour contrasts, use of tropical plants, and the incorporation of elements of traditional folk culture."
The site named for Burle Marx was his home until 1985, when he donated it to the federal government. He has been recognized as one of the most important landscape artists of the 20th century and is credited with creating the concept of the modern tropical garden.
On the property, which is open to visitors, tropical and semi-tropical plants coexist with native Atlantic forest and 3,000 pieces of pre-Columbian and modern art.
"(This recognition) is the result of a process that was long and very difficult, but also rewarding," said Claudia Pinheiro Storino, director of the Sitio Burle Marx. "It was a big effort from a lot of people."
Burle Marx carried out projects in other Brazilian cities as well as others abroad, including Miami and Buenos Aires, before dying in 1994. The Burle Marx Site is considered one of the artist's most important works.
It is the 23rd Brazilian location recognized on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.