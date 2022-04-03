Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a house caught fire on 1223 Moss Street.
No one was inside the building when it caught fire and no injuries were reported, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
The department said that their approach to fighting the fire was defensive as they were trying to prevent it from spreading.
Flames from the fire could be visible from blocks away.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Check in with News-Press NOW as the story continues to be updated.
