Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros., profit outlook for the year trimmed by as much as $500 million
Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as $500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike.
The U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by the dual strikes. The writers strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14.
Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between $10.5 billion to $11 billion, down from $11 billion to $11.5 billion.
“While (Warner Bros. Discovery) is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact to (Warner Bros. Discovery) of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023,” the company stated.
Shares of Warner Bros.. based in New York City, rose about 2% Tuesday.
Late-night hosts team up for ‘Strike Force Five’ podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff
Something interesting: Stephen Colbert has in his possession a pair of pants belonging to the late Nicaraguan dictator, Anastasio Somoza. It’s a long story but his mom dated Somoza when she was younger (before he became a dictator, says Colbert).
Speaking of pants, Jimmy Kimmel once bought a pair of Gary Coleman’s pants off eBay.
These are just two of the wonderfully weird factoids shared by late-night hosts Colbert, Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers, in a new podcast called “Strike Force Five” — named after their personal text chain — which debuted Wednesday on Spotify.
Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs. The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will “largely” come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.
“What would happen if five of America’s Top 11 most-beloathed talk show hosts all talked on top of each other for an hour? You’re about to find out,” said Kimmel at the beginning of the episode.
“There wasn’t a lot of communication during the last WGA strike between late-night hosts and as a result there was a lot of nonsense that went on,” he added, “so Stephen suggested we get together and we talk through our issues or whatever we’re dealing with.”
Oliver asked, “Would it be fair to say that in 2008 the hosts didn’t get along quite as well as we do? I know it’s an incredibly low bar but that was a sequence of dying marriages that they were.”
The late-night hosts in 2008 were Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Jay Leno, Dave Letterman, Craig Ferguson and Colbert and Jon Stewart. Kimmel said their shows were all dark but eventually Letterman and Ferguson went back on the air first “and we were all mad,” he said.
A lightning sound effect would play each time the words “Strike Force Five” were said and the hosts spent the hour-long episode sharing basically whatever they wanted. Meyers said their unpolished delivery was a tribute to why they really need a staff, including writers and researchers.
More wonderfully weird anecdotes included how Fallon went fishing with Kimmel over the summer in Idaho where Kimmel has a home. It was Fallon’s first time fishing.
“If you think it’s confusing to talk to two Jimmys in a podcast, imagine talking to two Jimmys in a boat. Imagine being a guy just like, ‘Jimmy over here on your left,’ and we both throw it left and we both end up tangling,” said Kimmel.
This is when Meyers asked Kimmel about his A-list pals (including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Kristen Bell,) who have been photographed visiting him in Idaho. “Kimmel, is there any truth to the rumor that you have scuba divers under the water who hook the fish to the rods of the A-listers?”
“Most celebrities don’t fish, they just kind of hang around which enrages me,” said Kimmel.
Oliver and Meyers performed a few comedy dates together where they took to the stage for a Q&A with the audience. Oliver, said Meyers, mocks the people who don’t properly execute their opportunity to ask a question, by taking too long or they fumble their words. Oliver did not refute this observation.
Kimmel said he usually has summers off — a fact that annoys the other hosts who normally have shows — and he prefers being on vacation knowing the other hosts have to work.
“I enjoy the fact that you don’t get them that makes it all the more sweeter. I like getting the summer off better when I’m getting paid to get the summer off,” said Kimmel. “You’re not getting paid to not work when normally you are paid to not work,” Colbert responded.
Other facts included how Fallon’s mom tried being a nun for a week but it wasn’t for her. He says there is photo evidence of his mother wearing a habit, possibly holding a doll of a nun to which Meyers replied, “I have a picture of my dad holding a GI Joe, but I don’t think he was in the army.”
It was agreed that if Fallon finds the nun photos, Colbert will dig up Somoza’s pants.
Colbert also said he’s created “code names” for the others in case he loses his cell phone. Kimmel is Crank Yanker, Fallon is Steve Allen, Meyers is Boom Chicago, John Oliver is Joliver.
“You’d have to be a pretty dumb guy who stole Stephen’s phone to not figure out Joliver,” quipped Meyers.
They ended the podcast with a promise to drop another episode “this week.” They plan to do at least 12 episodes.
Sarah Kobos, who worked as a photo research coordinator at “The Tonight Show” said, “There hasn’t been any info or communication given internally about how this works. ... That said, we are extremely grateful that the podcast says it will go towards helping staff. It is much needed!”
Polish official criticizes film that explores migration crisis at Poland-Belarus border
WARSAW, Poland | A leading member of Poland’s conservative government has sharply criticized a film that explores the humanitarian disaster affecting migrants along the Poland-Belarus border which premiered Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival.
“Green Border,” by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, puts a spotlight on the refugee crisis that emerged two years ago at Belarus’ borders with the European Union nations of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The film is in competition at the festival.
Poland’s hard-right justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, slammed the film, comparing it to Nazi propaganda.
“In the Third Reich, the Germans produced propaganda films showing Poles as bandits and murderers. Today they have Agnieszka Holland for that,” Ziobro wrote Monday on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.
According to the film festival’s description, the feature film dramatizes the tragedy that has played out in this “green border” of swamps and forests in a story showing the intertwining lives of a Polish activist, a young Polish border guard and a Syrian family.
Holland directed the 1990 Holocaust film “Europa, Europa.” She has been a critic of the hard-line treatment of refugees and migrants by governments in Poland and elsewhere in Europe, a viewpoint reflected in the film.
At a news conference in Venice, she described the large-scale migration to Europe by people escaping conflict and poverty as an existential crisis for the continent, saying that the issue will exacerbate in the future due to climate change. Holland said that Europeans would have to decide whether to face the challenge humanely or not, appearing pessimistic.
She said the lessons learned from the Holocaust “somehow evaporated and we have to deal today with the future which can be, I’m afraid, similar to the experience of the past,” she said.
In 2021, the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, eased access to flights and visas for migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Belarus, facilitating their way to the border. Belarusian guards in some cases used force to push them across the border to EU countries.
Poland accused Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, of seeking to sow discord in the region. In many cases, Polish border guards pushed the migrants back to Belarus and refused to allow them to apply for asylum. In the summer of 2021, migrants became stranded in the no-man’s land between Poland and Belarus where they were denied humanitarian and medical help.
Activists have reported the deaths of dozens in the border zone.
“I understood that a training camp of cruelty was being established on the border. In my opinion, it was a purely political decision,” Holland said in a recent interview with Polish Newsweek in which she accuses populist politicians in Poland and elsewhere of seeking to win political points with what she described as a short-sighted and inhumane approach to migration.
Holland has been among prominent public figures in Poland who have condemned Polish authorities for their treatment of the migrants. The critics argue that even though Belarus was guilty of using the migrants as pawns in a cynical geopolitical game, a democracy and EU member like Poland should have treated them in line with international law by allowing them to apply for asylum.
Polish authorities have accused its critics and the Polish activists who mobilized to help the migrants of harming Poland’s interests.
The film is being released in Poland on Sept. 22.
Accusers in Japanese boy band producer’s sex abuse scandal hope for company apology and compensation
TOKYO | A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer have expressed hope the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence.
They say producer Johnny Kitagawa sexually preyed on young dancers and singers for decades, having them stay at his luxury home, handing them cash and leveraging promises of potential fame. The company, Johnny & Associates, is a powerful force in Japan’s entertainment industry.
The men said at a news conference Monday that they have been ignored for decades by the company, Japanese society and mainstream media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.