Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
NEW YORK | Flu is decreasing in many parts of the U.S. after an alarmingly early and strong start to the season.
The number of flu hospital admissions fell for the second week in a row, according to a national surveillance system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the percentage of doctor’s office visits due to fever and other flu-like symptoms has dropped for three weeks in a row.
“It looks like for this first wave of (flu) activity, maybe we’ve seen the worst of that,” said the CDC’s Lynnette Brammer, who leads the government agency’s tracking of flu in the United States.
But she added there is still a lot flu spreading out there. CDC data indicates flu activity last week was high or very high in 45 states.
And the current decline doesn’t mean flu will recede for the rest of the winter — second surges are common, said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert.
The annual winter flu season usually doesn’t get going until December or January, but this one took off in early November. It has been complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses, including COVID-19 and RSV.
Health officials revise tool to track obesity in kids
U.S. health officials have revised a tool to track the rising cases of severe obesity among children who were previously off the charts.
Updated growth charts released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now extend to a body mass index of 60 — up from previous charts that stopped at a BMI of 37, with additional categories to track obesity in kids ages 2 to 19.
In recent decades, severe obesity among children in America has nearly quadrupled, experts said.
The CDC charts are the most widely used tool in the U.S. to track growth and development in kids. Parents are used to discussing the progress of their children’s growth from the time they are babies, noted the CDC’s Dr. Alyson Goodman. The new charts will be “extremely helpful” in guiding better conversations between parents and health care providers, she said.
“You use these charts as a visual aid,” Goodman said.
