Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, says
AI dispute is ‘a
human obscenity’
CANNES, France | Sean Penn has strongly backed the current Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the dispute over artificial intelligence is “a human obscenity.”
Penn addressed the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in a press conference for his new film, “Black Flies,” director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s harrowing, gritty drama about New York paramedics. Asked about the strike, Penn says “the industry has been upending the writers and actors and directors for a very long time.” Penn’s comments come as the potential for a wider work stoppage in Hollywood may be growing, with directors and actors considering their next steps.
Pete Brown, co-writer of ‘Sunshine of Your Love,’ dies at 82
NEW YORK | Poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. The London-based Brown died of cancer on Friday at age 82, according to a post on his Facebook page.
He had a hand in writing the songs ‘Sunshine of Your Love,’ ‘White Room’ and ‘I Feel Free.’ Brown was a poet who was also known in London’s jazz and blues scene in this 1960s when he was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write lyrics for Cream, which also consisted of guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.
Garth Brooks extends sold-out
Las Vegas residency
with 2024 dates
LAS VEGAS | Country music star Garth Brooks promises no two shows of his new Las Vegas residency will be the same. Brooks says in an interview that there will be a rotating cast of band members and the occasional special guest, and fans may hear new material for the first and last time.
Brooks has extended his Caesars Palace residency with 18 additional dates in 2024. Tickets sold out quickly when they went on sale in late 2022. Brooks says he feels blessed to perform in Las Vegas again next year. The 2024 dates are scheduled between April and July.
Stephanie Beatriz of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal
INDIANAPOLIS | Award-winning actress Stephanie Beatriz will serve as the grand marshal for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 later this month. Beatriz is perhaps best known for starring for nearly a decade as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
She also voiced Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film “Encanto.” She follows country music star Blake Shelton, who was the grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.
Australian Indigenous TV host quits program over racist backlash
CANBERRA, Australia | Prominent Australian Indigenous journalist Stan Grant quit television hosting duties on Monday in response to online racist abuse over his comments during King Charles III’s coronation about historic Aboriginal dispossession.
Grant, a member of the Wiradjuri tribe of Indigenous Australians and former international correspondent for U.S.-based CNN, said at the end of Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s weekly national panel discussion program “Q+A,” that he was “stepping away for a little while” because his soul was hurting.
Grant has been under fire since taking part in a panel discussion on the ABC ahead of the May 6 coronation ceremony in London. Topics included a push to have a president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and Indigenous suffering from colonization.
—From AP reports
