Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations
LOS ANGELES | Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.
She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.
Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.
Beyoncé is also nominated for artist of the year.
Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each.
Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.
The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.
Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.
K-pop star Suga becomes third BTS member to begin military service in South Korea
LOS ANGELES | Following his debut solo tour earlier this year, Suga, the K-pop superstar rapper/singer/songwriter, has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service.
“We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.
“We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”
In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.
The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.
However, in 2020, BTS postponed their service until age 30 after South Korea’s National Assembly revised its Military Service Act , allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.
There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their duties.
In December 2022, BTS’s eldest member, Jin, enlisted at age 30 after revoking his request to delay his conscription. J-Hope followed suit last April.
Winfrey, Maddow and Schwarzenegger among those helping NYC’s 92nd Street Y mark 150th anniversary
NEW YORK | Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Maddow and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be among those appearing this fall at the 92nd Street Y, a New York City cultural institution and community center marking its 150th anniversary.
Winfrey will appear with co-author Arthur C. Brooks to discuss their new book, “Building the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” and Maddow will examine the roots of far-right extremism in the U.S., the subject of her upcoming book “Prequel.” Schwarzenegger will give a talk about his book “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.”
Founded in 1874 as the Young Men’s Hebrew Association, the 92nd Street Y has been based on Manhattan’s Upper East Side since 1900. Some of the most notable public figures in the arts, politics and culture have spoken and performed there.
The 92nd Street Y will also host events — many of them streaming online — featuring such acclaimed fiction writers as Helen Garner, John Edgar Wideman, Richard Ford, Sandra Cisneros and Viet Thanh Nguyen.
Other showcases include “An Evening With Audra McDonald,” the Tony winning singer and actor; readings of Latin American literature hosted by Rosie Perez; a discussion between Elon Musk biographer Walter Isaacson and Michael Lewis, who has a book coming out about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried; and a poetry panel with such Pulitzer Prize winners as Tracy K. Smith and Natasha Trethewey.
“For 150 years, the 92nd Street Y has consistently brought the best and brightest to its stages, allowing people from all over the world to connect through culture, arts, entertainment and civil conversation,” CEO Seth Pinsky said in a statement.
“While this role as a world-class cultural and community center has always been an important one,” he said, “it is particularly important for us to do what we do at this moment when so many arts and cultural institutions are being forced to retrench.”
Those who have appeared at the Y range from Dylan Thomas, T.S. Eliot and James Baldwin to Al Pacino, Hillary Clinton and Harry Belafonte. The center also maintains audio archives that include recordings of Eudora Welty, Harold Pinter and Wallace Stevens, the subject of a Mark Strand poem “Wallace Stevens Comes Back to Read His Poems at the 92nd Street Y.”
Lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ goes dark after lightning strike
PORT CLYDE, Maine | Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.”
The Marshall Point lighthouse, established in 1832, has been dark since Thursday when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and damaged the associated circuitry, said Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum.
“It fried everything. It fried the light, the circuit breakers, the foghorn,” Lyon said Wednesday. “At this point we have a lightless lighthouse until the Coast Guard can effect the repairs.”
A tenant living in the keeper’s house reported a “tremendous crash” and noticed the light was out after the lightning strike, Lyon said. Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor, which is responsible for the navigational aid, removed the light for repairs on Monday and is still working on getting the foghorn working, he said. The Coast Guard didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press.
The lighthouse was featured in the 1994 movie, “Forrest Gump.”
Gump, the main character from the movie, was on a cross-country run when he jogged down a wooden gangway to the lighthouse, signaling he’d reached the East Coast. But the character played by actor Tom Hanks didn’t stop there. He kept running.
The lighthouse, which is topped with a lightning rod, was undamaged and will be open to the public on National Lighthouse Day on Aug. 7. People can climb the stairs to reach the top but there will be no light, Lyon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.