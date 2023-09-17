Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. | A Memphis couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him.
Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player in Memphis and a prized college recruit. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohy family, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side,” which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.
Oher, 37, filed his petition in probate court accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. Oher wants the conservatorship to be terminated, a full accounting of the money earned off his name and story to be done and to be paid what he is due, with interest.
He accused the couple of falsely representing themselves as his adoptive parents, saying he discovered in February the conservatorship agreed to in 2004 was not the arrangement he thought it was — and that it provided him no familial relationship to them.
Controversial U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters
LOS ANGELES | This week the United States’ biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyoncé reporter.
Gannett, which owns more than 200 daily papers, will employ these new hires through USA Today and The Tennessean, the company’s Nashville-based newspaper. The chain is looking for “modern storytellers” adept in print, audio and visual journalism, said Michael Anastasi, The Tennessean’s editor and Gannett’s vice president for local news.
“Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” the company said in its job description.
Similarly, the company wants a journalist who can capture Beyoncé’s effect on society and the industries in which she operates.
Anastasi said the Tennessean already has a three-person music team and “I put our sophisticated coverage up against anybody.” Gannett is always looking for opportunities to make itself essential for paying customers, he said.
Critics of the new roles cited layoffs at Gannett, where the workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years because of layoffs and attrition, according to the NewsGuild. At some newspapers, the union said the headcount has fallen by as much as 90%. Last year alone, Gannett cut about 6% of its roughly 3,440-person U.S. media division.
Some journalists said that while hiring these massively popular artist-specific roles reflect their influence in pop culture, they do fail to invest in local journalism at a company known for its local dailies.
“At a time when so much serious news and local reporting is being cut, it’s a decision to raise some questions about,” Rick Edmonds, an expert at the journalism think tank Poynter Institute, said of the new positions.
Said Anastasi: “We’re not hiring a Taylor Swift reporter at the expense of other reporters.”
Some journalists criticized the job listings for presenting superfan behavior as a full-time journalism job. Music writer Jeremy Gordon said on social media that it “doesn’t feel great to see ‘full-time stan’ go out as an actual journalism job.” (“Stan” is slang for superfan.)
If the hire acts more like a fan than a journalist, the decision could backfire on Gannett. But if the job is done well, and the reporters can penetrate tightly controlled operations to glean insights, they can establish themselves as national authorities on important cultural figures.
Representatives for Swift and Beyoncé did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Omise’eke Tinsley, academic and author of “Beyoncé in Formation: Remixing Black Feminism,” says this type of role makes space for more positive stories about Black women.
But also, she adds, the existence of both jobs directly reflects Beyoncé and Swift’s economic power. “If there wasn’t that component to it, there wouldn’t be a Beyoncé reporter,” Tinsley said.
It is not uncommon for journalists to develop a beat on a specific figure, particularly in politics — as evidenced by Amy Chozick, whom the New York Times hired in 2013 to cover Hillary Clinton exclusively. But most entertainment journalists are responsible for reporting on a wide range of talent — even if they are subject matter experts on a specific artist.
That was the case for Los Angeles Times reporter Suzy Exposito, who called herself an “unofficial” beat reporter on popular reggaetonero Bad Bunny because she spent a disproportionate amount of time in a previous job covering him compared to other priorities.
“His near-weekly output became really overwhelming, and it took away focus from a lot of other artists who were also making compelling work,” Exposito said. “He’s so prolific that I think I literally ran out of new words to describe him at some point. He could use his own reporter, too.”
She said a major challenge for entertainment journalists is the sheer volume of releases from pop artists. “The business of music is a numbers game,” Exposito said. “Hit records become deluxe editions become sold-out world tours, and it can be dizzying for a general music journalist to keep up.”
So, are artist-specific jobs the future of music journalism?
“It is a bit odd, but Taylor Swift Inc., I guess you would call it, is a big economic driver right now,” said Eric Grode, director of the Goldring Arts Journalism and Communications program at Syracuse University. “Taylor Swift is doing a lot of newsworthy things beyond just selling concert tickets.”
If a reporter takes the job seriously and provides more than breathless concert coverage, their established expertise could be valuable for a news organization, Grode said. Still, there are very few musicians who have such a wide cultural reach.
The likelihood of fans to click on stories about Swift or Beyoncé makes it an obvious motivating factor in designing the new jobs, Exposito said.
“Digital media is now competing with fan accounts on social media — not when it comes to accuracy, but when it comes to being the first source to report on pop stars’ developments,” she said.
Top artists prioritize the attention and work of expert reporters, leading to what critic Soraya Roberts has called a “ culture of sameness “ — yet another barrier to local arts coverage.
Tinsley believes that posts on social media criticizing the focus of these new roles may reflect a culture of sexism.
“Adding to the pantheon of what figures and representatives matter has the potential to do something important,” she said. “I believe some of the dismissals (of these roles) have to do with what we value and don’t value as a society — and I think there’s an implicit misogyny in it.”
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring
NEW YORK | Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.”
Truss, whose 45 days as Prime Minister was the shortest term in British history, is calling her book “Ten Years to Save the West.” The conservative Regnery Publishing announced Sunday that the release date will be April 16.
According to Regnery, Truss will recall being asked by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government just two days before the monarch’s death a year ago. She also will describe encounters with such foreign officials as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“After more than 10 years as a British government minister, I’ve seen up close the threats posed to global democracy,” she said in a statement.
“I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”
She will also defend the free market economic ideas that helped end her time as prime minister; she had offered a package of tax cuts that led to a deep drop in the British pound and intervention by the Federal English Bank to buy up bonds and stabilize the economy. Truss, who had replaced fellow Conservative Party member Boris Johnson as prime minister early in September 2022, resigned Oct. 20. Her previous positions had included international trade secretary and foreign secretary.
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, N.Y. | Is it finally time for Barbie’s sidekick to go from being “just Ken” to National Toy Hall of Fame inductee?
The Mattel doll introduced in 1961 and brought to life by Ryan Gosling in the blockbuster “Barbie” movie is among 12 finalists being considered for induction this year, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
He is up against baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The National Toy Hall of Fame, housed at The Strong Museum in Rochester, is marking its 25th anniversary with a strong slate of finalists, said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.
“This may have been the year of Barbie at the box office, but perhaps Ken will share some of the spotlight by getting inducted,” Bensch said of the character, who in the movie sings “I’m Just Ken.”
Barbie was inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1998.
This year’s honorees will be inducted Nov. 9 following voting by a selection committee and the public. Each member of the 22-person expert committee will cast ballots for the top three. The three toys receiving the most public votes by Sept. 20 will make up a single ballot.
Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame, but to be considered for induction, toys must have achieved icon status and longevity across generations. They also must be innovative and foster learning or creativity through play.
Last year, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe and the top were inducted, bringing to 80 the number of honorees to date.
