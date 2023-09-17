Oher The Blind Side

 Former NFL football player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side,' signs books at an event for his new memoir at a store on Aug. 211 in Baltimore. The Memphis couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. 

Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. | A Memphis couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him.

