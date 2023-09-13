Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 arena world tour
LOS ANGELES | Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour, and she’s bringing the next generation of pop talent — as well as a beloved ‘90s alt-rock band — with her.
In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders (fronted by the Pixies’ Kim Deal), across a 57-date run.
The tour announcement Wednesday follows the release last week of Rodrigo’s highly anticipated and critically celebrated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It also comes a day after she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo’s first-ever arena tour, kicks off on Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.
The singer will also sell a limited number of $20 (or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes and applicable fees) Silver Star Tickets in an attempt to make attending her concert more affordable. Those must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per purchase, and will allot seats located next to one another.
According to a press release, standard tickets will range from $49.50-$199.50 (plus taxes and fees) in the U.S.
Emma Stone-led ‘Poor Things’ wins top prize at 80th Venice Film Festival
ROME | “Poor Things,” a film about Victorian-era female empowerment, won the Golden Lion on Saturday at a Venice Film Festival largely deprived of Hollywood glamour because of the writers and actors strikes.
The film, starring Emma Stone, won the top prize at the 80th edition of the festival, which is often a predictor of Oscar glory. Receiving the award, director Yorgos Lanthimos said the film wouldn’t exist without Stone, who was also a producer but was not on the Lido for the festival.
“This film is her, in front and behind the camera,” Lanthimos said.
The film, based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, tells the tale of Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by a scientist and, after a whirlwind learning curve, runs off with a sleazy lawyer and embarks on a series of adventures devoid of the societal judgements of the era.
Other top winners on the Lido were two films shaming Europe for its migration policies.
“Io Capitano,” (Me Captain) by Matteo Garrone, won the award for best director while Garrone’s young star, Seydou Sarr, won the award for best young actor. The film tells the story of two young boys’ odyssey from Dakar, Senegal, to the detention camps in Libya and finally across the Mediterranean to Europe.
Agnieszka Holland’s “Green Border,” about Europe’s other migration crisis on the Polish-Belarus border, won the Special Jury Prize.
“People are still hiding in forests, deprived of their dignity, of their human rights, of their safety, and some of them will lose their lives here in Europe,” Holland told the audience. “Not because we don’t have the resources to help them but because we don’t want to.”
Peter Sarsgaard won best actor for “Memory,” in which he co-stars with Jessica Chastain in a film about high schoolers reuniting. In his acceptance speech, Sarsgaard referred to the strike and artificial intelligence and the threat it poses to the industry and beyond.
“I think we could all really agree that an actor is a person and that a writer is a person. But it seems that we can’t,” he said. “And that’s terrifying because this work we do is about connection. And without that, this animated space between us, this sacrament, this holy experience of being human, will be handed over to the machines and the eight billionaires that own them.”
Cailee Spaeny won best actress for “Priscilla,” Sofia Coppola’s portrait of the private side of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
The jury was headed by Damien Chazelle and included Saleh Bakri, Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Gabriele Mainetti, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, Laura Poitras and Shu Qi.
Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month
LOS ANGELES | Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: “For All the Dogs” will drop Sept. 22.
The follow-up to 2022’s “Honestly, Nevermind” — which released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram on Wednesday night. Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.
A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.
Drake — who is currently on his “It’s All a Blur” tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks.”
The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.
The new album features several collaborations Drake has mentioned live on stage in the last few months, including one with Nicki Minaj and another track with reggaetonero Bad Bunny.
Polish director demands apology from justice minister for comparing her film to Nazi propaganda
WARSAW, Poland | Film director Agnieszka Holland demanded an apology from Poland’s justice minister after he compared her latest film, which explores the migration crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, to Nazi propaganda.
Holland said Wednesday that she planned to bring defamation charges against Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro unless she receives an apology within seven days. She also demanded that he make a charitable donation of $11,600 to an association that helps Holocaust survivors.
