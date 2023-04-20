Media Fox Bongino

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in 2014 in National Harbor, Maryland.

 File photo | Associated Press

Dan Bongino, ‘Unfiltered’ Fox News host, leaving network

NEW YORK | Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn’t agree on a new contract.

