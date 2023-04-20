Dan Bongino, ‘Unfiltered’ Fox News host, leaving network
NEW YORK | Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn’t agree on a new contract.
“It’s not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”
Bongino hosted the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” and said that while he was given the chance to do a last show this weekend, he decided against it.
The blunt-talking former New York police officer began doing commentary on Fox a decade ago, joining as a contributor in 2019 and beginning his Saturday night show in 2021.
His “Canceled in the USA” program on Fox Nation will also end, and the streaming service will no longer air his daily radio show. Bongino may still appear as a guest on Fox shows, the network said.
“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox said in a statement Thursday.
HARDY, Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country artist HARDY drove the success of his hit song “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson all the way to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he is the leading nominee.
And his duet partner was not far behind, as “Yellowstone” actor and singer-songwriter Wilson earned six nominations including female artist of the year and album of the year during nominations announced Thursday.
The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and airing on Prime Video.
Among Hardy’s seven nominations are two in the song of the year category: “Wait in the Truck” and “Sand in My Boots,” a song performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne.
The most awarded artist in ACM history made another record when Miranda Lambert received her 17th female artist of the year nomination. She surpassed Reba McEntire, who had 16 nominations in that category, and Lambert, the Texas native, has four other nominations this year, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for the critical favorite “Palomino.”
Nominees for entertainer of the year include Lambert, Wallen, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi are nominated alongside Wilson, Combs and Lambert for album of the year.
Female artist of the year nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Lambert, McBryde, Carly Pearce and Wilson. Male artist of the year nominees are Brown, Combs, Jordan Davis, Stapleton and Wallen.
Todd Haimes, who led a theater company to Broadway, dies
NEW YORK | Todd Haimes, who led the Roundabout Theatre Company from an off-off-Broadway company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy into a major theatrical force with works on five stages — including three Broadway theaters — and dozens of Tony Awards, has died. He was 66.
Haimes, the artistic director and CEO of the nonprofit Roundabout, died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from cancer, according to Matt Polk, his longtime friend and spokesperson.
“Rest in peace, Mr. Haimes,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who starred in a Roundabout revival of “The Price” on Broadway in 2017, wrote on Twitter. “You were a wonderful and kind soul. Thank you for the chance to work at the Roundabout with you. You will be missed on Broadway, the theater world, and the world at large.”
Broadway shows under Haimes’ 39-year tenure include “The Real Thing” with Ewan McGregor, “A Soldier’s Play” with David Alan Grier and “On the Twentieth Century” with Kristin Chenoweth. Other triumphs include ”The Humans,” the 2011 revival of “Anything Goes” with Sutton Foster and “Nine” with Jane Krakowski.
Roundabout had a long, successful history with “Cabaret,” reviving it in 1998 with the Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall-directed version starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson and then reviving it again with Cumming and Sienna Miller in 2014.
During Haimes’s tenure, Roundabout shows won 34 Tony Awards, 58 Drama Desk Awards, 73 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards and 14 Obie Awards.
Tributes on Twitter came from such theater royalty as Chenoweth, Jason Alexander and Audra McDonald. Cynthia Nixon posted a photo of her and Haimes with the caption: “Todd paired the world’s sweetest demeanor with a killer sense of what to produce and how to produce it. I’m awed by all you built for us but can’t imagine Broadway without you here as part of it.”
Haimes was a Yale MBA who was appointed Roundabout executive director in 1983 to a company that had been in Chapter 11 since 1977 and was evicted from its space on 23rd Street. By 1991, Haimes had Roundabout operating its own venue at its first Broadway home at the now-closed Criterion Center at Broadway and 45th Street.
The company’s early successes include “Anna Christie” starring Liam Neeson and Richardson, and a revival of “She Loves Me,” both in 1993. He instituted the Early Curtain series in 1993, which saw 7 p.m. openings to attract the after-work crowd.
Roundabout grew to encompass the American Airlines Theatre, the Studio 54 theater, the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and the off-Broadway Laura Pels Theatre and another black box in the basement of the Pels.
His leadership included outreach and education programs and also provided a home to emerging playwrights as part of the Roundabout Underground program. Alumni include Stephen Karam, Lindsey Ferrentino, Steven Levenson, Joshua Harmon and Ming Peiffer.
“He changed my life, and the lives of countless others in New York theater. We all mourn his loss,” wrote Warren Leight, whose play “Side Man” made it to Broadway in 1998 thanks to Haimes.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne-Marie Haimes; a daughter, Hilary Haimes; a son, Andrew Haimes; two stepdaughters and three grandsons and a granddaughter.
Kings, rapper E-40 cite ‘misunderstanding’ for ejection from game
The Sacramento Kings and a Bay Area hip-hop star who alleged “racial bias” for being kicked out of a playoff game said the situation resulted from an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”
The rapper E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, and the team put out a joint statement on Wednesday explaining what led to E-40 being ejected from the Golden 1 Center during Game 1 of a playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
“After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night,” the statement said.
“Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl “E-40” Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.”
The statement highlighted the Kings’ history of promoting social justice and racial equality and said that E-40 will be welcomed back to the arena in the future.
E-40 is a prominent Warriors fan and was even part of the delegation that visited the White House earlier this season.
E-40 is known for his collaborations with other artists, including on songs such as “I Don’t (Expletive) With You” with Big Sean, “Snap Yo Fingers” with Lil Jon and Sean Paul of YoungBloodZ, and “U And Dat” with T-Pain and Kandi Girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.