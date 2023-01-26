'Rick and Morty' creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
LOS ANGELES | Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.
“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.
Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show “Solar Opposites,” and is also a producer and actor on its animated “Koala Man.” Both shows will continue without him.
On Tuesday, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty,” made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.
Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.
Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California in January of 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.
Roiland's attorney and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in “Rick and Morty." He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but have not announced who the new vocal performers will be.
Justin Bieber sells rights to 'Baby,' rest of music catalog
NEW YORK | Justin Bieber's record-breaking pop hits from “Baby” to “Sorry” are no longer his after the superstar sold the rights to all his early career music.
The Canadian-American pop star’s six albums, including his most recent album “Justice,” are part of the massive catalog sale deal with Hipgnosis, a U.K-based music investment company.
Top artists like Sting, Bob Dylan and Shakira have in recent years sold rights to their catalogs for massive sums, but at 28 Bieber is the youngest superstar singer to do so. Hipgnosis acquired Shakira's catalog in 2018.
Bieber's publishing copyrights, songwriter's ownership, master recordings and all rights of his entire catalog of recordings made through 2021 are now owned by Hipgnosis. That covers 290 titles, including hits like “Peaches” “Beauty and the Beat” music that Bieber has been releasing since he was 13.
The deal’s financial details have not been disclosed, but Billboard Magazine reports that the sale was worth an estimated $200 million.
“Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal.” Scooter Braun, Bieber’s longtime manager, said in a statement Tuesday.
All of Bieber’s six official studio albums have been certified platinum or multiplatinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and he's recorded 33 singles that have been designated platinum or multi-platinum globally. A song or album that sells more than a million copies receives platinum certification, while works that surpass two million sales become multiplatinum.
Bieber is the eighth most listened to artist in the world on Spotify, with 69 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams. His video for “Baby” has been streamed more than 2.9 billion times on YouTube.
“The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable," said Merck Mercuriadis, the founder of Hipgnosis Song Management.
Mercuriadis said that Bieber is a defining artist in the streaming age and “the acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70.”
Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family
NEW YORK | First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it's time to say a final farewell to art pop-rocker group Panic! at the Disco.
Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band's Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.”
Urie, 35, shared that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family. “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he wrote.
The band had 15 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, with two Top 10 hits in “High Hopes” in 2019 and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in 2006. They scored two No. 1 albums with “Death of a Bachelor” in 2016 — also earning a Grammy nomination for best rock album — and “Pray For the Wicked” in 2018.
“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you,” Urie wrote.
The band was formed in 2004 by Urie and childhood friends guitarist Ryan Ross, drummer Spencer Smith and bassist Brent Wilson while they were still teenagers. Other members have been bassist Jon Walker and multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes.
Even as he carried the banner of the band alone in latter years, Urie found other creative outlets, like dueting with Taylor Swift on “ME!” and making his Broadway stage debut in “Kinky Boots" in 2017, later writing music for the show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.
Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.
“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.
The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.
"It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine.
The baby boy is Hilton's first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.
Best wishes flooded in from Hilton’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.
Teigen summed up their best wishes with: “Congratulations so happy for you both!!”
