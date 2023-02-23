Bateman, Bridges and Zendaya to present at
SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES | Zendaya, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges and Aubrey Plaza will be among the presenters at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards announced Thursday that the film and television stars will announce winners at the 29th annual ceremony, which honors the best performances on film and television. The film categories, including its marquee film ensemble award, are a key Oscar bellwether.
This year’s ceremony will be their first as part of a multiyear deal with Netflix. The show, once broadcast on TNT and TBS, will be available as a livestream on Netflix’s YouTube page Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern; next year it will be streamed live on Netflix.
Several presenters are also nominees: Zendaya is up for best female actor in a television drama for “Euphoria” while Bridges and Bateman are television drama male actor nominees. Plaza is nominated as part of the ensemble of the hit HBO series “The White Lotus.”
Other presenters announced Thursday include Amy Poehler, Eugene Levy, Matt Bomer and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. Also taking the stage will be Jenna Ortega of the Netflix series “Wednesday,” Adam Scott, a male drama actor nominee for “Severance” and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.
The SAG nominees for film ensemble — a category that sometimes signals what will win the best picture Academy Award — are: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; and “Women Talking.”
Actors are the biggest branch of the film academy and their choices at the SAG Awards often influence who takes home Academy Award honors.
‘Ted Lasso’ star Waddingham to co-host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
LONDON | “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina and British singer Alesha Dixon will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, organizers announced Wednesday.
The pan-continental pop competition will take place in May in the English city of Liverpool after Britain was asked to stage the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine.
Thirty-seven countries will compete for Europe’s pop crown, with semifinals held May 9 and 11 before a final on May 13. All three programs will be hosted by Waddingham, Sanin and Dixon, a TV presenter and former member of girl group Mis-Teeq.
Sanina, who fronts Ukrainian alternative rock band The Hardkiss, said she was “excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud.”
Waddingham, an Emmy Award winner for her role as owner of a struggling soccer team owner in hit Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” said it was “a great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”
Ukraine won the right to host the pop extravaganza when its entry, folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won the 2022 contest. British organizers say the event will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity, as well as Liverpool’s musical heritage.
Florida art dealer pleads guilty in Warhol forgery scheme
FORT PIERCE, Fla. | A South Florida art dealer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.
Daniel Elie Bouaziz, 69, pleaded to a single count of money laundering in Fort Pierce federal court, while prosecutors agreed to drop 16 other counts related to fraud and embezzlement, according to court records. He faces up to 10 years in prison at a May 30 sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors said Bouaziz, the owner of Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli in Palm Beach County, sold counterfeit artwork to a customer in October 2021 including pieces purportedly by Warhol.
Bouaziz told the customer that the pieces, which he was selling for between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic originals and that some were signed by the artist, investigators said.
Officials said the customer gave Bouaziz a $200,000 down payment that was deposited into Bouaziz’s account, and then the comingled funds were wired to other accounts.
Warhol was an American visual artist and filmmaker most associated with the pop art movement of the 1960s.
Viola Davis, Paul Simon among finalists for audiobook awards
NEW YORK | Viola Davis, Paul Simon and Molly Shannon are among the nominees for prizes given for the spoken word: the annual Audie Awards, handed out by the Audio Publishers Association.
The publishers association announced nominees for 26 categories Thursday.
Davis’ memoir “Finding Me,” read by the Oscar-winning actor, is a finalist for audiobook of the year. The project recently won Davis a Grammy for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording, catapulting her to EGOT status.
The other finalists are “The 1619 Project,” based on The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning series about race and racism in U.S. history, “Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon,” “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts, and “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”
The awards range from from audio drama to fantasy and memoir, for which finalists include Shannon’s narration of her own “Hello, Molly!”
Lucy Liu is a finalist in the fiction category as one of the narrators of Tom Perrotta’s “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” his sequel to “Election.” Rosamund Pike’s narration of Robert Jordan’s “The Eye of the World” and Thandiwe Newton’s reading of “War and Peace” brought them each nominations for best female narrator. “Happy-Go-Lucky,’” written and narrated by David Sedaris, is a finalist for best humor audiobook.
Winners will be announced March 28.
Rihanna will sing ‘Lift Me Up’ at the Oscars next month
LOS ANGELES | Rihanna will follow-up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies — the Oscars.
Producers of the telecast said Thursday that the music superstar will sing “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
“Lift Me Up,” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for original song. It is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.
Earlier this month, the Barbadian superstar, dressed in a bright red jumpsuit, plowed through 12 of her hits in 13 minutes, at the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The performance doubled as an announcement to the world that she was pregnant with her second child.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 12.
Among Oscar competitors that Rihanna faces is Lady Gaga, who was nominated for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop and it’s her fourth nomination; she won an Oscar in 2019 for “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper.
Another nominee is Diane Warren, who received her 14th Oscar nomination through her song “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” The prolific songwriter was recognized with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards last year.
Other best original song nominees are M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” which was written by Chandrabose, and “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The latter track was created by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, who along with his band Son Lux was also nominated for best original score.
