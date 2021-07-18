'Space Jam' dunks on 'Black Widow' to take box office No. 1
"Black Widow" ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad.
LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" defied expectations and won the box office this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" grossed $31.7 million in North America, while "Black Widow" took in $26.3 million.
Not many expected "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to pull off this win. The poorly reviewed film was pegged for an opening in the $20 million range. But a sizable number of families and millennials who grew up with the original "Space Jam" left the house and went to a theater to see it, even though it's currently streaming on HBO Max free for subscribers. Not only that, audiences also gave the film a promising A- CinemaScore, suggesting word of mouth could be strong.
"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is the largest pandemic opening for Warner Bros., which is significant since the studio in 2021 is releasing all its films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.
'Titane' wins top Cannes honor, 2nd ever for female director
Julia Ducournau's "Titane," a wild body-horror thriller featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Ducournau just the second female filmmaker to win the festival's top honor in its 74 year history.
The win on Saturday was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the closing ceremony, broadcast in France on Canal+, unleashing a few moments of confusion. Ducournau, a French filmmaker, didn't come to the stage to accept the award until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony. But the early hint didn't diminish from her emotional response.
"I'm sorry, I keep shaking my head," said Ducournau, catching her breath. "Is this real? I don't know why I'm speaking English right now because I'm French. This evening has been so perfect because it was not perfect."
