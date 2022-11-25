Italy Milan Fashion Gucci

Alessandro Michele poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy.  

 Associated Press

Berlin film fest gives Spielberg lifetime achievement award

BERLIN | Steven Spielberg will be honored for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.