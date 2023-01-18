Film-SAG Awards-Sally Field

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK | Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

