Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. | A special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb said Tuesday that she has stepped down as special prosecutor to ensure justice is served.

