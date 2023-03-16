In this 2022 image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad,' in Los Angeles in August 2022, left, and producer Peter Safran appears at the premiere of 'The Conjuring' in Los Angeles in July 2013.
In this 2022 image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Associated Press
In this 2022 image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Associated Press
Kevin Hart appears at the premiere of 'Me Time' in 2022 in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad,' in Los Angeles in August 2022, left, and producer Peter Safran appears at the premiere of 'The Conjuring' in Los Angeles in July 2013.
Associated Press
Host Trevor Noah arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. | A special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb said Tuesday that she has stepped down as special prosecutor to ensure justice is served.
Baldwin's legal team in February sought to disqualify Reeb based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers between distinct branches of government. Reeb says she doesn't want to cloud the real issue at hand. Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Kevin Hart signs new deal with SiriusXM, rebranded show airs
LOS ANGELES | Kevin Hart will keep his comedic candor going with SiriusXM. But this time, he'll bring along more recognizable figures from outside the comedy realm. The satellite radio company announced Wednesday that it has signed Hart and his entertainment company, Hartbeat, to a multi-year deal.
As part of the deal, the superstar actor-comedian will continue to curate content involving comedy and culture on his Laugh Out Loud Radio channel. Hart will host his podcast "Gold Minds with Kevin Hart," a newly rebranded show that will premiere its new season Wednesday on SiriusXM. The show will have guest appearances from Jason Bateman, Ryan Coogler, Method Man, Anderson Cooper and Stephen A. Smith.
James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy,' aiming for 2025
James Gunn is directing a Superman film.
"Superman: Legacy," which Gunn also wrote, is also set for a July 11, 2025, he and his co-chair and fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced Wednesday.
The film, Gunn said, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.
The legacy of Superman has been somewhat fraught recently. In October, Henry Cavill announced that he would be returning to the role starting with a cameo in "Black Adam." Two months later, though, Cavill was back on social media with the news that he was out.
"This news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Cavill wrote. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build."
'What You Won't Do for Love' singer Bobby Caldwell dies
R&B singer Bobby Caldwell, who had a major hit in 1978 with "What You Won't Do for Love," has died. Caldwell's wife, Mary, says he died Tuesday at their home in New Jersey after a long illness. He was 71. "What You Won't Do for Love" went to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a long-term soul standard and career-defining hit for Caldwell, who also wrote the song.
His music was frequently sampled in the songs of hip-hop artists, including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common. Born in New York and raised in Miami, Caldwell got his professional break playing guitar in Little Richard's band in the early 1970s, eventually going solo.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands | Comedian Trevor Noah, the former host of "The Daily Show," has won the prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize, becoming the first humorist awarded the honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965, the foundation that selects the winner announced Thursday.
The award is named for Dutch philosopher and humanist scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who lived from 1466 to 1536.
The Praemium Erasmianum Foundation said in a statement that Noah, 39, was receiving the prize "for his inspired contribution to the theme 'In Praise of Folly,' named after Erasmus's most famous book, which is filled with humor, social criticism and political satire."
Noah, who rose to prominence as a stand-up comic in his native South Africa, announced last year he was leaving Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" after a seven-year run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.