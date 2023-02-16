Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring
NEW YORK | Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his “work wife.”
Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, and a frequent guest host. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”
“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “When I signed on to host ‘Live’ in 2017 it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”
Seacrest said he'll stay busy shooting the new season of “American Idol,” his radio show on KIIS-FM and hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve.”
“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” Michael Gelman, executive producer of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” said in a statement.
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” on ABC is the No. 1 daytime talk show per household and in total viewership. Ripa has hosted “Live” since 2001, first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan.
“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” said Ripa in a statement. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”
Town can't refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town's council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon.
The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall's opposition.
The 92-year-old “The Godfather” and “The Great Santini” actor lives on a farm in Fauquier County, which surrounds the town.
“We must all work to preserve the character of this town,” Duvall said. “The vast majority of town and county residents agree that this is a bad use of this site.”
He received a standing ovation from attendees at the meeting in Fauquier High School at the conclusion of his remarks.
The northern Virginia region outside the nation's capital is home to the world's largest concentration of data centers, which house the computer servers and hardware required to support modern internet use, As data centers have expanded, community opposition has increased, and neighbors have expressed concern over noise from the fans required to keep the machines cool.
Others express concerns about the data centers' need for electricity and the requirement to build high-voltage transmission lines to support them.
Data centers have also been a revenue boon to local governments, and last month Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a plan for Amazon Web Services to invest $35 billion in new data centers across the state.
In Warrenton, Amazon projects that about 50 workers will be employed at the data center. Supporters said the data center will generate about $900,000 in tax revenue for the town annually.
The permit approved by the town includes noise restrictions and bans construction of an electric substation on the site. Distribution lines from the off-site substation that will serve the data center must be constructed underground, according to the permit.
The Warrenton council meeting began early Tuesday evening and concluded well after midnight early Wednesday morning.
Pharrell named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director
NEW YORK | Louis Vuitton has named multitalented singer-songwriter-philanthropist Pharrell Williams creative director of its menswear division, replacing the late Virgil Abloh, the company said Tuesday.
“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music, to art and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past 20 years,” the luxury house said in a statement.
Word on the appointment first broke in The Wall Street Journal and Le Figaro.
The “Happy” singer is a 13-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee with experience working with luxury brands and designers like the late Karl Lagerfeld.
The appointment is effective immediately. Williams' first collection is scheduled to be shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.
The position had been left vacant since November 2021, when Abloh died of cancer at age 41. He was a groundbreaking designer and tastemaker known for merging streetwear and high fashion.
Abloh's ubiquitous, consumer-friendly presence in culture was wide-ranging and dynamic. Some compared him to Jeff Koons. Others hailed him as his generation’s Lagerfeld, Chanel's longtime creative director who died in 2019. Abloh was the first Black director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, one of France's most storied fashion houses.
After Abloh's death, the brand carried on with splashy men's shows, largely without a creative director. Abloh, a DJ and founder of the brand Off-White, turned the job at Louis Vuitton into that of “curator,” rather than simply “designer,” as he expanded his interests into housewares, art, jewelry, industrial design and architecture.
Williams collaborated with the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) in 2004 and 2008. He had a massively popular sneaker collaboration with Chanel in 2017 and a unisex clothing collection in 2019 that he designed with Lagerfeld. He also has his own fashion brands, including Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream.
“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” the brand's new chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari, said in the statement.
Tyler Perry to donate $2.5M to help older Atlanta homeowners
ATLANTA | Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is donating $2.75 million to older homeowners in Atlanta to help ensure they're able to stay in their homes.
A few weeks ago, Perry reached out to Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens about providing assistance for those residents on fixed incomes who could lose their homes as a result of rising real estate taxes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Perry, ranked third among the world's highest-paid entertainers by Forbes, is going to pay the back property taxes for 300 low-income seniors in Atlanta, the newspaper said.
The assistance will cover city, county and school taxes. Perry will also cover any increase in taxes over the next 20 years for 100 low-income older residents. He has already donated $750,000 for the first year to cover the back taxes and any increase in property taxes, and has pledged $500,000 each year over the next four years to ensure the residents don’t pay any more in such taxes.
The funds will be administered by Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit wing of Atlanta’s economic development authority.
Biden hosts screening of film about lynching of Emmett Till
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden on Thursday was hosting a screening of the movie “ Till,” a wrenching, new drama about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, who was brutally killed after a white woman said the Black 14-year-old had made improper advances toward her.
Among invited guests were members of Till's family, including a cousin who is suing in federal court to force a Mississippi county sheriff to serve a recently discovered 1955 arrest warrant on the now nearly 90-year-old woman who complained about the young man.
Others invited include actors Danielle Deadwyler, who stars as Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley; Jalyn Hall, who plays Emmett; and Whoopi Goldberg, who had the supporting role of Emmett's maternal grandmother; and Chinonye Chukwu, a Nigerian American filmmaker who directed “Till."
Also expected to attend are students, civil rights leaders, historians and families of victims of hate-fueled violence.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said this week that it was important to the president to host the screening during Black History Month “to lift this movie up" and to make sure that Till's story is not forgotten.
Last March, Biden signed legislation named for Till that made lynching a federal hate crime. Congress had first considered such legislation more than 120 years ago.
Hours before the screening, Biden signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to conduct annual reviews aimed at increasing access by disadvantaged communities to federal programs, services and activities.
Biden also held a White House summit last year on violence inspired by hate.
“There’s still a lot more work to be done. The work is not done,” Jean-Pierre said. “But the president is going to do everything that he can in his power at — in the federal government, in this White House, to make sure that we address issues like this.”
She declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became a catalyst for the civil rights movement after his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago to show his mutilated body to the world. Jet magazine published the photos.
Till’s cousin, Priscilla Sterling, and her lawyers said they planned to try to deliver copies of the suit to the Justice Department on Friday.
Till family members, including Sterling, said Thursday at an appearance in Washington that they will appeal to the department to reopen the investigation into his death. Lawyer Malik Shabazz said the investigation was unfairly narrow. “A movie is nice. Justice is much better,” he said.
Last June, a team doing research at the courthouse in Leflore County, Mississippi, found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, listed on that document as “Mrs. Roy Bryant.”
Sterling filed the suit last week against Ricky Banks, the current Leflore County sheriff, seeking to compel Banks to serve the warrant on Bryant, who now goes by Carolyn Bryant Donham after remarrying.
Till had traveled from Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi in August 1955. Donham accused him of making improper advances on her at a grocery store in the small community of Money. A cousin of Till who was there has said Till whistled at the woman, an act that flew in the face of Mississippi’s racist social codes of the era.
Evidence indicates a woman, possibly Donham, identified Till to the men who later killed him. The arrest warrant against Donham was publicized in 1955, but the county sheriff at the time told reporters he didn't want to “bother” her since she was raising two young children.
Weeks after Till’s body was found in a river, Roy Bryant, Donham's first husband, and his half-brother J.W. Milam were tried for murder and acquitted by an all-white jury. Months later, the men confessed in a paid interview with Look magazine.
Now in her late 80s, Donham has lived in North Carolina and Kentucky in recent years. She has not commented publicly on calls for her to be prosecuted.
Sterling said she would plead the Tills' case to Biden.
“The family has been waiting 68 years for Carolyn Bryant to be prosecuted,” she said. “Will he do it? Will he help us prosecute Carolyn Bryant while she’s still alive?”
The Justice Department announced in December 2021 that it had ended its latest investigation into the lynching of Till, without bringing charges against anyone.
After researchers found the arrest warrant last June, the office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said there was no new evidence to try to pursue a criminal case against Donham. In August, a district attorney said a Leflore County grand jury had declined to indict Donham.
