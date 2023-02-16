TV-Live with Kelly and Ryan

This image released by ABC shows co-host Kelly Ripa, left, and Ryan Seacrest on the set of "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" on Feb. 8 in New York. 

 Associated Press

Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring

NEW YORK | Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his “work wife.”

