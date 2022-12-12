Chappelle - Musk

This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019 in Washington, left, and businessman Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg on March 22 in Gruenheide, Germany.

 Associated Press

USA Today suspends book bestseller list; Bookforum shutters

NEW YORK | USA Today's weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper's parent company, Gannett, laid off the editor in charge of compiling the list that's closely followed in the publishing industry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.