NEW YORK | Opera News, an 87-year-old publication focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighting the art form in the U.S., will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine.
The Met announced that the Metropolitan Opera Guild, a separate company formed in 1935 by Eleanor Belmont to aid the opera house, will scale back operations and become a supporting organization of the Met. The opera company will take over the education program that allows about 12,000 school children each year to attend dress rehearsals.
Opera News has a 43,000 circulation, including 32,000 in print and 11,000 digital. It is distributed to 28,000 Guild members and has an additional 9,000 paid subscribers. After publishing biweekly during the opera season since 1940, Opera News added monthly summer editions in 1972 and switched to a year-round monthly schedule in 2008.
“It really is the result of several years of declining economic fortunes,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said. “What they’re suffering is what many non-profits have been suffering, which is a situation where the earned revenues and donations are not enough to keep up with the expenses.”
Eleanor Belmont, a philanthropist married to financier August Belmont Jr., founded the guild to increase public support for the Met at a time the company’s finances were struggling during the Great Depression.
The guild had revenue of $3.2 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, a drop from $4 million in the prior year. That was down from $11.9 million in the year ending June 30, 2019, the last before the coronavirus pandemic.
The Met said 20 Guild employees will get severance packages but the opera company hoped to hire several. Guild board members are being invited to join the Met board. The annual Opera News Awards and luncheon honoring singers will be discontinued.
Opera magazine has 20,000 print subscribers and estimates it has 60,000 readers. It has a four-person editorial office.
John Allison, Opera’s editor, said it had not yet been decided whether to arrange a U.S. printing plant. Rebecca Paller, who has written for Opera, will become its U.S. editor, and Opera will add a focus on Met theater telecasts and radio broadcasts,
“We’ve always covered the American scene in a lot of detail, and here really what we’ll be doing is just I guess you might say upgrading the American coverage,” Allison said. “In that sense, it should be quite seamless.”
Paramount decides it won’t sell majority stake in BET Media Group, source tells AP
LOS ANGELES | BET won’t be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network.
Paramount notified bidders late Wednesday night about its decision to conclude the BET Media Group sale process, said a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly. The person said the company determined maintaining a heavy stake in BET creates more value for Paramount than any of the proposals after consulting with financial advisers.
Some popular suitors included actor-director Tyler Perry, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and businessman Byron Allen. At one point, some considered Perry as a leading contender based on the two successful series, “The Oval” and “Sistas,” airing on the network. He also owns a minority stake of the BET+ streaming service.
Along with BET, the deal would have included the cable channel VH1.
BET was originally started by Robert and then-wife Sheila Johnson in 1980. Robert Johnson created BET from the basement of his Washington, D.C., home after securing a $500,000 loan from longtime cable executive John Malone and eventually built the brand into the leading TV network for Black Americans.
Johnson expanded BET by creating smaller digital networks geared to fans of jazz, gospel and hip-hop along with being a publishing house and event production firm. The network was initially led by popular shows like “Bobby Jones Gospel,” “Rap City,” “ComicView,” “Lift Every Voice” and “Teen Summit.”
In the early 1990s, the network became the first Black-controlled television company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
BET has seen a decline in subscribers and revenue over the past decade. Subscribers fell to an estimated 66.3 million in 2022 from 89.5 million in 2014, a peak year for cable television, according to S&P Global. S&P said the cable network’s annual profits have fallen from an estimated peak of $319 million in 2013 to $188 million in 2022.
The jewel of the BET Media Group acquisition could have been BET+, which launched in 2019. BET says the streaming service has more than 3 million subscribers.
BET beefed up its content after Johnson and his then-wife, Sheila, sold BET to Viacom in 2000 for $3 billion – which made them the nation’s first Black billionaires. He remained the CEO until 2006.
“106 & Park” became a flagship program for BET creating opportunities for unknown personalities into household names including A.J. Calloway, Marie “Free” Wright, Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz. The weekday show — which started in 2000 and lasted more than a decade — thrived with a video countdown, interviews and performances. A year later, the network started the BET Awards to celebrate the contributions that people of color have made through entertainment and sports realm.
For years, BET was a platform that highlighted positive images of Black people. But in the mid-2000s, the network’s programming drew heavy criticism from several popular figures — filmmaker Spike Lee to Public Enemy’s Chuck D among them — who accused BET of depicting African Americans in a negative light.
Many took aim at the now-defunct “BET: Uncut,” a late-night mature program that contained highly sexual content.
Big Boi of OutKast was openly taken aback by some of the content on “Uncut” calling it “distasteful” and “soft porn.” Other political figures and activists protested showed their displeasure along with then-co-founder Sheila Johnson who said she had become ashamed of the network in a 2010 interview, suggesting that no one watch including her own children.
“Uncut” was canceled in 2006.
As a result of the criticism, BET took a new approach. The company researched what their viewers wanted to see and created a lineup of more family-oriented shows such as “Reed Between the Lines” and “Let’s Stay Together.” It also brought back “The Game,” which set ratings records for the network, after fans petitioned for the show to return to television following its cancellation on CW.
Some of its top-rated shows now are “Sistas,” “All the Queen’s Men,” “First Wives Club” and “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.” Other shows on the network include “American Soul,” “Tales” and “Boomerang.”
The network also airs the BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting by actor Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. | A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.
State district court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The first day begins with jury selection.
Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021.
An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has described the fatal shooting as a tragic accident and says the film’s armorer committed no crime. Gutierrez-Reed is currently the sole criminal defendant.
Prosecutors are weighing whether to refile a charge against Baldwin after receiving a new analysis of the gun fired at Hutchins. Special prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.
Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
In March, “Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting.
Defense attorneys said they plan to present evidence that Gutierrez-Reed asked Halls to call her back into rehearsal if Baldwin planned to use the gun. They say that didn’t happen before Hutchins was shot.
The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.
Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house
MEXICO CITY | Spanish pop star Miguel Bosé said Monday that 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him up, his two children and household staff for more than two hours while they ransacked the premises.
Bosé wrote in his Instagram account that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery. But he described the ordeal as “very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant.” Bosé said the assailants took his vehicle and other possessions before leaving.
He added that he was not thinking of leaving Mexico because of the crime.
The city prosecutor’s office said in a statement Monday that agents went to the gated community where the robbery occurred on the city’s west side but were not allowed in and that nobody had filed a crime report. It said the singer’s stolen SUV was recovered miles away.
It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend.
On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway, apparently to steal $10,000 he had changed at a money exchange at the Mexico City international airport.
The Embassy of India said in a statement that “in the extremely regrettable and tragic death of an Indian national,” it is in touch with Mexico’s law enforcement agencies, hoping the culprits will be apprehended soon and give justice to the victim’s family.
