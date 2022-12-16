Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting
NEW YORK | Unemployment didn't last long for Trevor Noah — he's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.
The comedian who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.
The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.
Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.
Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.
NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.
The Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple NFL awards will be announced, a spokesperson said Friday in a new release.
The NFL Honors show debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press' annual awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class, among others.
The show is held annually the week before the Super Bowl.
Past hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.
The show will air live at 9 p.m. EST from Symphony Hall. It will be carried by NBC, NFL Network and Peacock.
