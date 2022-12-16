Kelly Clarkson Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Musical artist Kelly Clarkson smiles on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in her honor on Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting

NEW YORK | Unemployment didn't last long for Trevor Noah — he's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.