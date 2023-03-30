Essence Fest

Singer Lauryn Hill performs on the Pyramid stage on the third day of the Glastonbury Festival in 2019 at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England.

 File photo | Associated Press

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS | Hip hop takes center stage at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri.

