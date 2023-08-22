Free Disney World passes are latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees
Already involved in two lawsuits with Disney, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Disney World’s governing district on Monday launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for district employees.
Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General, claiming that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided governing district employees amount to unethical benefits and perks.
Last year alone, before the DeSantis appointees took over the governing board and it was still controlled by Disney backers, around $2.5 million in discounts and passes were given to district employees and their families, the board said in a news release.
The arrangement was self-serving to the company because it funneled money back to Disney, with the district footing the bill, the release said.
Disney didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. A spokesman for the board didn’t respond to a request for the letter sent to the Inspector General, which investigates fraud, mismanagement, waste and abuse.
The arrangement appears to be more like an employee benefit rather than a taxpayer scam, similar to the way professors at a university may get free passes to athletic events or free tuition for family members, said Richard Foglesong, a Rollins College professor emeritus who wrote a definitive account of Disney World’s governance in his book “Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando.”
The complaint from the DeSantis appointees comes as the district administrator they appointed last May faces an ethics dilemma of his own. Glen Gilzean, who earns $400,000 annually in his new job, also is chair of the Florida Commission on Ethics. He can’t simultaneously be a commission board member and work for the district because the commission prohibits public employees from serving on its board, a commission attorney said last week in a legal opinion.
A fight between DeSantis and Disney began last year after the company, facing significant pressure internally and externally, publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
As punishment, DeSantis took over the district through legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But the new supervisors’ authority over design and construction has been limited by the company’s agreements with Disney-supporting predecessors, which were signed before the new board took over.
In response, Florida lawmakers passed legislation that repealed those agreements.
Disney has sued DeSantis in federal court, claiming the governor violated the company’s free speech rights. The district has sued Disney in state court, seeking to nullify the agreements.
Maxine Hong Kingston, bell hooks among those honored by Before Columbus Foundation
NEW YORK | Maxine Hong Kingston, Darryl Pinckney and the late bell hooks were among the authors honored this year by the Before Columbus Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by Ishmael Reed that celebrates multicultural literature.
Established in 1976, the Before Columbus Foundation each year presents American Book Awards to both fiction and nonfiction writers. Kingston, best known for her memoir “The Woman Warrior,” received a lifetime achievement prize. Pinckney was cited for his memoir “Come Back in September,” and hooks, who died in 2021, was given a special award for criticism.
On Tuesday, the foundation also announced awards for Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s novel “When We Were Birds,” Leila Mottley’s “Nightcrawling: A Novel,” Everett Hoagland’s poetry collection “The Ways” and Bojan Louis’ “Sinking Bell: Stories.” Other winners included Edgar Gomez’s memoir “High Risk Homosexual”; Aidan Levy’s biography of jazz great Sonny Rollins, “Saxophone Colossus”; Kelly Lytle Hernández’s nonfiction “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands”; and Javier Zamora’s “Solito: A Memoir.”
Previous recipients of American Book Awards include Gayl Jones, Ayah Akhtar and Ocean Vuong.
In his new book ‘The Fall,’ author Michael Wolff foresees the demise of Fox News
NEW YORK | The next book from “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff is both a recounting of the recent past and a prediction for the near future.
Wolff’s “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty” will come out Sept. 26, publisher Henry Holt announced Tuesday. A spokesperson told The Associated Press that Wolff, whose previous books include “Rupert Murdoch, The Man Who Owns the News,” interviewed “people throughout the Murdoch organization, including many with direct knowledge of Murdoch and his family.”
Wolff will offer behinds-the-scenes accounts of everything from Tucker Carlson’s ousting, to Rupert Murdoch’s clashes with former President Donald Trump to tensions within the Murdoch family that mirror HBO’s “Succession.” Fox’s decline is inevitable, Wolff contends.
“I have been telling the story of the great power of Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for many years,” he said in a statement. “This power is now reaching a natural end and ‘The Fall’ brings the story to its closing act.”
Wolff is best known for “Fire and Fury,” his tell-all about the Trump administration that sold millions of copies despite allegations from some mentioned in the book that he had misquoted or misrepresented them.
Maluma has a new alter ego. Meet Don Juan, also the title of the Colombian superstar’s new album
LOS ANGELES | On New Year’s Eve 2022, Colombian superstar Maluma bid farewell to his musical alter ego Papi Juancho, created during the coronavirus pandemic. “Fue un placer,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a pleasure.” Then he teased a new era: Don Juan, coming 2023.
The wait is over. On Friday, Maluma will release his highly anticipated album, “Don Juan.”
The choice of title is both a clever reference to the infamous 17th century literary Lothario and a reference to Maluma’s birth name, Juan Luis Londoño Arias.
It’s a rich place to pull from, and that matches the listening experience: “Don Juan” may very well be Maluma’s most dynamic album to date, a collection of familiar sounds and new collaborations spanning different genres — a more expansive listen than 2020’s “Papi Juancho,” and just as enjoyable.
“‘Don Juan’ is a part of me,” Maluma, 29, said. “Of course, ‘Don Juan’ is a character that I’ve been building for the last two years ... for this whole new music era.”
Maluma was a composer on the album, which he describes as “very personal” — a reflection of his musical roots, like reggaeton, the sounds from his earliest records — and “more mature.”
The singer has long-considered himself a genre-eclecticist, pulling from various styles of music across Latin America and beyond. On the pop-norteño track “Según Quién,” he teams up with música mexicana hero Carín León — directly reflective of the mainstream success regional Mexican music acts like Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado, and Grupo Frontera are currently experiencing.
Before the pandemic, Maluma says, he sensed that corridos and banda music were going to enter the global music market. So, he called up songwriter Édgar Barrera in 2018 and said: “I need different instrumentals because I want to start writing Mexican songs, like, regional music. He said, ‘Why? Let’s keep doing reggaeton,’ and I was like, ‘You’ll see!’”
Then the sound was everywhere.
“I’m so glad that it happened because we really needed it in the industry,” he smiles. “That Mexican sauce, we were missing it in the global view of Latin music.”
In many ways, “Don Juan” mirrors Maluma’s take on global Latin music — he tackles salsa on “La Fórmula,” with Marc Anthony in one moment, and reggaeton and house music on “Diablo, Qué Chimba,” a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.
The latter is particularly noteworthy because the pair appeared to have a short-lived rivalry a few years back when Anuel AA sang, “Nunca flow Maluma, siempre Real G,” on the 2019 Bryant Myers’ “Gan-Ga” remix. Translated to English, it implies that Anuel AA has “real flow,” and not “Maluma flow” — a dig at the singer’s accessible, glossy style. Bad Bunny even tweeted the lyric.
“He’s a good human being,” Maluma says of Anuel AA. “And I never expected that, to be honest. The first time I met him, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this douchebag.’”
But once they started talking about music and realized they had more in common, he realized Anuel “has a big heart, come on!”
“That’s how the collaboration started,” he added. “He’s an interesting character that we have in Latin music, and he really can’t stop what he’s doing because we need that kind of characters in our industry.”
And between Papi Juancho and his new Don Juan persona, Maluma knows something about characters.
