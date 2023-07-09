Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills five years after her death
PONTIAC, Mich. | Five years after her death, the final wishes of music superstar Aretha Franklin are still unsettled. An unusual trial begins next Monday to determine which of two handwritten wills, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled.
The Queen of Soul, who had four sons, did not have a formal, typewritten will in place, despite years of health problems and efforts to get one done. But under Michigan law, it’s still possible to treat other documents — with scribbles, scratch-outs and hard-to-read passages — as her commands.
The dispute is pitting a son against other sons. Ted White II believes papers dated in 2010 should mainly control the estate, while Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin favor a 2014 document. Both were discovered in Franklin’s suburban Detroit home, months after her death from pancreatic cancer in 2018 at age 76.
“Does it surprise me that someone passed away before they had their ducks in a row? The answer is never,” said Pat Simasko, who specializes in wills and estates and teaches elder law at Michigan State University College of Law.
“This can be settled any time, on the steps, halfway through trial,” he said. “And hopefully it will be. Going to a jury trial is a war.”
Here’s a look at the case:
Franklin was a global star for decades, known especially for hits like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect.” She was treated like royalty in death, her body transported in a 1940 Cadillac hearse to a Detroit museum where thousands of people visited in August 2018.
“She was the people’s diva,” sociologist Michael Eric Dyson said at the time.
It was immediately known that Franklin had died without a will, which meant her four sons likely would share assets worth millions, including real estate in suburban Detroit, furs, gowns, jewelry and future royalties from her works. A niece, Sabrina Owens, agreed to be personal representative or executor.
“My advice? Go slow, be careful and be smart,” Franklin’s friend, businessman Ron Moten, told the sons at the funeral.
Months later, in spring 2019, the estate was turned upside down. Owens reported that a handwritten will dated 2010 was found in a cabinet and another handwritten will, dated 2014, was discovered inside a notebook under cushions at Franklin’s home.
There are differences between the documents, though they both appear to indicate the sons would share income from music and copyrights, which seems to make that issue less contentious than a few others.
“The interesting thing here ... is her legacy and the management of her legacy and her royalties and the operation of the Aretha Franklin business in the future. That’s huge,” Simasko said.
The older will lists White and Owens as co-executors and says Kecalf and Edward Franklin “must take business classes and get a certificate or a degree” to benefit from the estate.
But the 2014 version crosses out White’s name as executor and has Kecalf Franklin in his place. There’s no mention of business classes. Kecalf Franklin and grandchildren would get his mother’s main home in Bloomfield Hills, which was valued at $1.1 million when she died but is worth much more today.
“It’s the crown jewel,” said Craig Smith, attorney for Edward Franklin.
Aretha Franklin wrote in 2014 that her gowns could be auctioned or go to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. She indicated in both papers that oldest son, Clarence, who lives under a guardianship, must be regularly supported.
“Two inconsistent wills cannot both be admitted to probate. In such cases the most recent will revokes the previous will,” Charles McKelvie, a lawyer for Kecalf Franklin, said in a court filing in favor of the 2014 document.
But White’s attorney, Kurt Olson, said the 2010 will was notarized and signed, while the later version “is merely a draft.”
“If this document were intended to be a will there would have been more care than putting it in a spiral notebook under a couch cushion,” Olson said.
Simasko, the law instructor, said final wishes can be fulfilled in Michigan through an informal will.
“If you’re sitting there on a Sunday afternoon and you start handwriting your own wishes, the law allows it as long as the rules are followed: It’s in your handwriting, it’s dated and it’s signed,” he said.
For five years, Aretha Franklin’s estate has been handled at different times by three executors. Owens quit in 2020, citing a “rift” among the sons.
She was succeeded by Reginald Turner, a local lawyer who also served as president of the American Bar Association. His last accounting in March showed the estate had income of $3.9 million during the previous 12-month period and a similar amount of spending, including more than $900,000 in legal fees to various firms.
Overall assets were pegged at $4.1 million, mostly cash and real estate, though Franklin’s creative works and intellectual property were undervalued with just a nominal $1 figure.
The estate since 2020 has paid at least $8.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service, which had a claim for taxes after the singer’s death, court filings show.
“The IRS claims took priority. The estate wasn’t going anywhere until the IRS got paid off,” Smith said.
U.S. guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth
TOKYO | Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
The American guitar manufacturer has chosen for its location Tokyo’s Harajuku, a hot spot for Japanese youngsters who love animation, outlandish fashion and, of course, American music. The store was unveiled to reporters Thursday ahead of its official opening Friday.
Asia-Pacific is on track to become the biggest music market in the world by 2030, and more stores are planned for the region, Fender says. The company’s revenue in Japan has recorded double-digit percentage growth each year since 2015.
“I’ve played various brands, but what I like about the Fender is its power to help you play at more than 100% of your ability, letting you become aware of your potential and take up new challenges,” said Erino Yumiki, a guitarist, songwriter and one of the world’s many Fender artists.
“Sometimes music gets me down, but music has also saved me. The music I have encountered through my life is who I am,” said Yumiki, who owns about a dozen Fender guitars.
Although Tokyo already has many new and used guitar shops, the flagship store is designed to serve as a kind of museum-cum-amusement park for Fender lovers.
Fender says the social restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic set off a guitar boom. Its revenue in the COVID-19 years ballooned from $500 million to nearly $1 billion.
Some 30 million people picked up an electric or acoustic guitar for the first time during those years, and even if one in 10 keeps playing — as surveys show the statistics to be — it’s still solid revenue, says Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney.
Mooney, who plays guitar in a band, knows a thing or two about marketing, having worked at Nike for 20 years and shaping the Michael Jordan campaign. That was followed by 11 years at Disney, where he oversaw consumer products.
Mooney said the redefinition of sneaker retailing that happened at Nike is exactly what Fender is going through now.
The three-story store in Harajuku is filled with Fender guitars, basses and amplifiers, including some exclusive products. The basement has a concert space and coffee shop.
Musical newcomers find some stores intimidating but the Tokyo store will be friendly, Fender says, with most salesclerks being women.
There’s a clothing area called “F Is For Fender.” And the top floor is devoted to a shop for custom-made guitars, where so-called “master builders” in the U.S. will make guitars to order.
“The aging population has the time and the money to really get these custom-made instruments they’ve always wanted to buy for most of their lives but couldn’t afford when they were younger,” said Mooney, noting the potential appeal to the whole spectrum of the Japanese population, not just the youngsters usually associated with guitar-playing.
Yumiki, Miyavi — who acted in Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken” — and about a dozen other Japanese star guitarists took the stage on Thursday, strumming together in the guitars’ equivalent of a drumroll, to celebrate the store’s opening.
Fender makes guitars in Japan, including Stratocasters, which have earned a reputation for quality. The made-in-Japan guitars will be on sale alongside those made in the U.S. and Mexico. The more affordable guitars sell for about 110,000 yen ($760).
The popularity of guitars is also being fueled by greater consumption of guitar-related content online, such as on TikTok, drawing in amateurs who play guitar as a hobby.
Fender President for Asia-Pacific Edward Cole says the tens of millions of tourists expected to flock to Japan every year are also being targeted, as are the brand-savvy consumers of Japan.
Fender wants to position itself with its new store as Chanel, Apple and other major international brands did in Tokyo, he added.
“We want people to come in here, and we want them to fall in love with the idea of playing music,” he said.
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after six years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage, the couple announced Thursday.
“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post, shared in Spanish on Martin’s profile and in English on Yosef’s.
Martin’s publicity team confirmed the accuracy of the post to The Associated Press. No other details were provided. People magazine first reported the news.
Martin, singer of such Spanish-language and English-language hits like “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “La copa de la vida” and “Vente pa’ ca,” has won two Grammys and four Latin Grammys and also acted. Yosef is a Swedish artist of Syrian origin.
“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” Martin and Yosef wrote in the statement. “We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”
Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, were married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who will turn 15 in August and born via surrogate. Yosef and Martin had two other children together: Lucía, now 4, and Renn, now 3.
Last September, Martin sued his nephew over the fallout of sex abuse allegations the nephew recanted. Arguing that the claims cost him millions of dollars in lost income, Martin said he had been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “troubled” nephew for economic reasons. The AP confirmed that, days later, the nephew filed a sexual assault complaint. Martin declined to comment at the time.
Zendaya tennis drama ‘Challengers’ to open Venice Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival is serving up one of the year’s buzzier films as its opening night selection in Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.” The romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya, “West Side Story’s” Mike Faist and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor will have its world premiere out of competition at the 80th edition of the festival in September, organizers said Thursday.
“Challengers” stars Zendaya as a tennis prodigy whose past collides with her present when her husband, played by Faist, faces off against a competitor who was once his best friend and her boyfriend. A spicy and suggestive teaser trailer that debuted recently quickly became a popular meme on social media.
“It’s a modern bold story of youthful energy, love and power,” Guadagnino said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the Lido audience to dance across the notes of the soundtrack of Trent (Reznor) and Atticus (Ross) at the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra.”
The Italian director has had several films premiere at the festival, including “Bones and All,” which won him the Silver Lion award for directing last year, as well as films like “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria.”
As the first major event of the “fall festival” season, Venice is an important stop for Oscar hopefuls. Last year the festival hosted the premiere of “The Whale,” which would go on to win Brendan Fraser best actor, as well as a handful of awards contenders including “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and best actress nominee Ana de Armas (“Blonde”).
Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera called “Challengers” cinema in its purest form.
“Luca Guadagnino is one of the few Italian directors who has always been accustomed to working with both Italian and foreign actresses and actors, getting top results from all of them each time,” Barbera said in a statement. “Guadagnino sets no limits to his creative energy in this film as he deals with topics such as love, friendship, and male rivalry, and brings to life an enthralling and affecting movie, full of irony, sensuality, and good nature.”
MGM and Amazon Studios will release “Challengers” in theaters on Sept. 15.
The full lineup for the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 9, will be announced in late July.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.