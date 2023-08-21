Quavo releases ‘Rocket Power,’ his first solo album since Takeoff’s death
LOS ANGELES | Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power,” a lively and powerful tribute to his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff.
It is Quavo’s first full-length release since Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. The pair join forces on the tracks “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins,” released Friday. The latter also features Future.
Young Thug, Babydrill, Hunxho are also featured on “Rocket Power.”
Many of the tracks serve as homages to Takeoff. On “Patty Cake,” Quavo raps, “Me and Take pop up like a date / ‘Cause we go together anyway / Unc’ and ‘phew stickin’ like glue / It’s some dogs runnin’ on the loose.”
In 2022, Quavo and Takeoff released a collaborative album under the moniker Unc & Phew, a reflection of their close familial bond, without the third Migos member Offset. It was titled “Only Built for Infinity Links.”
“I call him twin ’cause that be my brother,” Takeoff rapped about his uncle Quavo on the track “Hotel Lobby.”
That closeness is felt throughout “Rocket Power,” and the second half of the title track might be the most affecting moment of all. In the final verse, the trap production drops, making way for simple balladic moment. “Mama, I can’t sleep / I lost my bro, aw, this just a dream / Eternal nightmares / I don’t know ’bout how we got here / I wan’ go far, but I don’t know where,” Quavo sings. “But when I go, I ain’t got no fear / I bet my nephew gon’ be right there / I see my niece and nephew cry tears / I told ‘em, “Wipe your eyes ‘cause unc’ here.”
It’s a potent meditation on grief — steps of depression, denial, and acceptance rolled into a few seconds. For listeners, it is an emotionality amplified by the fact that this is the sound of Quavo in the studio for the first time since losing both a family member and his closest collaborator.
But would it be a Quavo release if it didn’t end on an empowering note? The closer “Greatness” is a horn-led celebration. “This how legends was born / Greatness / I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world / Hmm, greatness / I couldn’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world,” he raps.
“Rocket Power,” was scheduled to be released two weeks ago, but was delayed to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” Quavo wrote on Instagram.
Little was known about the album prior to its release. In late May, Quavo teased “Rocket Power” on Instagram, writing, “This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy. This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again.”
Takeoff’s sole solo album prior to his death, released in 2018, was titled “The Last Rocket.”
“Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”
In June, Quavo and Migos’ Offset made their first major public appearance following Takeoff’s death at the 2023 BET Awards. Performing their biggest hit, “Bad and Boujee,” the duo shouted “BET, do it for Take,” near the beginning of their set, as their backdrop switched from the image of a space shuttle to one of Takeoff pointing in the air.
Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago
LOS ANGELES | Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary.
Chance the Rapper will discuss becoming a rap star at the Apple Michigan Avenue location in his hometown, the technology company announced Monday. He’ll make the appearance at the retail store Wednesday during an event hosted by Today at Apple, which offers free in-store educational sessions for devices and programs.
The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life, including his venture as an independent artist and the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape. He will have a conversation with Ebro Darden, global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B at Apple Music.
Chance the Rapper said he wants to celebrate a rap culture that “empowered a generation and gave voice to the voiceless.”
Throughout August and September, Today at Apple will host several events with artists from across the genre featuring rappers, producers and DJs. The sessions are inspired by Apple Music’s Hip-Hop DNA, a 20-episode audio series.
Other sessions will include conversations with rappers Rapsody, Lola Brooke and LaRussell along with producers Just Blaze and Harry Fraud. Other sessions will touch on racial equity and a live digital art competition.
The events will be held in Apple store locations in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.
“We can’t wait to welcome customers and music lovers to learn about the creative process of these incredible artists,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of retail engagement and marketing.
Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI for art
The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery.
D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made.
Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.
“He will not use AI for Wizards’ work moving forward,” said a post from D&D Beyond’s account on X, formerly Twitter. “We are revising our process and updating our artist guidelines to make clear that artists must refrain from using AI art generation as part of their art creation process for developing D&D.”
Today’s AI-generated art often shows telltale glitches, such as distorted limbs, which is what caught the eye of skeptical D&D fans.
Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast didn’t respond to requests for further comment Sunday. Hasbro bought D&D Beyond for $146.3 million last year. The Rhode Island-based toy giant has owned Wizards of the Coast for more than two decades.
The art in question is in a soon-to-be-released hardcover book of monster descriptions and lore called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.” The digital and physical version of the package is selling for $59.95 on the D&D website and due for an Aug. 15 release.
The use of AI tools to assist in creative work has raised copyright and labor concerns in a number of industries, helping to fuel the Hollywood strike, causing the music industry’s Recording Academy to revise its Grammy Awards protocols and leading some visual artists to sue AI companies for ingesting their work without their consent to build image-generators that anyone can use.
Hasbro rival Mattel used AI-generated images to help come up with ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars, though it hasn’t said if that was more than an experiment.
Broadway-bound revival of ‘The Wiz’ finds its next Dorothy
NEW YORK | A 24-year-old triple threat who toured in “Hairspray,” competed on “American Idol” and came to the attention of casting agents with her TikTok videos has landed the plum role of Dorothy in the Broadway-bound production of “The Wiz.”
Nichelle Lewis will star in the national touring show this fall and then make her Broadway debut next year as the show’s heel-clicking heroine, following in the footsteps of such icons as Stephanie Mills and Diana Ross.
“It’s been a pretty crazy journey,” she told The Associated Press before her official unveiling Monday. “I’m honored to be making my debut as Dorothy. I know I’m following in some really big footsteps.”
“The Wiz” tours the U.S. starting this fall in Baltimore and will land on Broadway in 2024. Lewis joins a cast that includes Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the role of the Wiz, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tin Man, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow.
Lewis, who grew up in Virginia and graduated from Molloy University in 2021, used her modest TikTok account to share her voice — one song was “Home” from “The Wiz” — and it came to the attention of casting agents, who invited her to audition.
“I’m so excited that this is a part of my story, because I feel like there’s so many people out there who started out with such a small following and I feel like they’re hard on themselves about it,” she said. “But I’m like, ‘You never know who’s watching those videos.’ I never knew that ‘The Wiz’ was looking at my videos.”
The show is adapted from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, with a book by William F. Brown, and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls.
Lewis says she identifies with Dorothy, who is alone on a journey of self-discovery in a new world while also helping others along the way find out who they are.
“I feel like it’s extremely important for people, especially right now, to see that they can be powerful just by being themselves and just by being individual and unique. So I think that’s how the show speaks to me,” she said.
“The Wiz” opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tonys, including best musical. It has such classic songs as “What Would I Do If I Could Feel” and “Ease On Down the Road.” The original Broadway production featured Mills as Dorothy, Dee Dee Bridgewater as good witch Glinda and Andre De Shields as the Wiz.
A 1978 movie version of “The Wiz” starred Ross, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor as the Wiz. Michael Jackson co-starred as the Scarecrow, with Nipsey Russell as the Tin Man and Ted Ross as the Lion. NBC televised a live version in 2015 with Queen Latifah, Ne-Yo and David Alan Grier.
Lewis’ love of music was encouraged by her father, who died when she was young. At his service, she sang “My Help,” a song he sang when he was a child, and stunned the congregation.
“I don’t know what happened that day, but I guess just I had this voice come out of me that didn’t used to be there, but probably came from the millions of songs that I grew up listening to,” she says. “I felt like it was something that I could share with others and it was something that I noticed made other people happy.”
Lewis won a Golden Ticket on the most recent series of “American Idol” but didn’t progress from the Hollywood round. Now she’s earned another — leading a Broadway show.
Her mother, naturally, has been screaming and crying. “She’s like, ‘Your life is going to change.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It probably will,’’ she says, laughing. ”I feel so blessed and I’m so glad I get to share it with her.”
