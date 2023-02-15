Michael Kors channels ‘70s New York chic for latest line
NEW YORK | Michael Kors channeled classic ‘70s style for his latest collection, drawing inspiration from powerful women of the era like Tina Turner, Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem and even his mother.
Steinem sat front row Wednesday during Kors’ New York Fashion Week show, which featured models sporting a variety of classic New York looks from the decade, including overcoats and thick leather belts and bell sleeves and dramatic bell bottom trousers, oversized sunglasses, suede boots and fringe.
“They never gave up on looking fabulous,” the designer said of his mother and Steinem. “That’s timeless.”
The show was packed with elite guests: actors Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson sat front row, as did New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Vogue Magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler said the show’s appeal was obvious because “nobody dresses women like Michael Kors.”
Keeping with his love of New York city style, Kors relied on neutral colors while still incorporating his signature black and adding brown tones.
Fringe was woven throughout the pieces onto scarfs, clutches and mini dresses. Kors also drew inspiration from Greenwich Village and what the designer called its “blend of the urban and bohemian.
“There is this polish that is a very big city but then definitely a warmth and earthiness,” he said.
Kors’ looks weren’t just on the runway. Actor and dancer Maddie Ziegler wore a Kors suit – one of several stars wearing Kors pieces -- and said the designer had knack for designing a power suit tailor made for women.
“It’s so sexy when a woman wears a suit,” she said.
This collection, Kors took a twist with the women’s blazer adding slits to the sides of each arm, giving the jacket sleeves more movement.
Kors didn’t shy away from adding sparkle despite the neutral tones throughout the collection. He balanced a sparkly silver bell bottom jumpsuit with a grey overcoat that hung off the shoulders.
The designer closed the show with an eye-catching shimmering black cape which actor Molly Ringwald adored. Ringwald said she appreciated how Kors’ clothes could be worn by any body type.
“I really feel like it’s really classic American in the best way,” she said of his collection.
Amanda Gorman writes children's book 'Something, Someday'
NEW YORK | Amanda Gorman's next literary project is a collaboration with a prize-winning illustrator for a children's book coming out this fall.
Viking Children's Books announced Wednesday that “Something, Someday,” by Gorman and Christian Robinson, is scheduled for Sept. 26. Viking is calling the book “a message of hope” about the ability to make a difference in a troubled world.
“I wrote ‘Something, Someday’ to show that though it might be difficult, when we work together, even the smallest acts of kindness can lead to the largest positive change,” the 24-year-old Gorman said in s statement. Gorman became an international sensation after reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.
“I’ve long admired Christian’s art and having the opportunity to collaborate with him has been a dream come true. I hope that readers find joy and inspiration in ‘Something, Someday' and I can’t wait for it to be out in the world.”
Robinson has illustrated books ranging from “Last Stop on Market Street,” written by Matt de la Peña, to “The Bench” by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
“Amanda Gorman’s words offer us a much-needed balm, with healing properties of honesty, hope and community care,” Robinson said in a statement. “This book was an honor to illustrate and it’s my hope that it encourages young readers to be the change they want to see in the world.”
Gorman's bestsellers include a book edition of “The Hill We Climb,” the poetry collection “Call Us What We Carry” and the children’s book “Change Sings.”
