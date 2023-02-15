Fashion Michael Kors

Fashion from Michael Kors is modeled during Fashion Week on Wednesday in New York. 

 Associated Press

Michael Kors channels ‘70s New York chic for latest line

NEW YORK | Michael Kors channeled classic ‘70s style for his latest collection, drawing inspiration from powerful women of the era like Tina Turner, Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem and even his mother.

