Actor Bob Odenkirk smiles during a roast while being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Thursday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release

LOS ANGELES | Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album.

