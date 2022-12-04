'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend
NEW YORK | "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller "Violent Night" debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters.
Had Netflix kept Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in theaters, it would have been one of the weekend's top draws. Last weekend, the streamer — in its first such pact with North America's top chains — released "Glass Onion" in about 600 theaters. While significantly less than the 4,000-plus theaters most big movies open in, the Netflix film reportedly grossed about $15 million — an enviable total for a medium scaled release.
Netflix declined to release ticket sales and pulled "Glass Onion" on Tuesday, preferring to keep its release limited to a one-week sneak-peak theatrical run before debuting on the streaming service Dec. 23. Netflix's focus, its executives have said, is driving subscribers to its streaming service. On Wednesday, Reed Hastings, chief executive of Netflix, acknowledged the company left "lots" of money on the table in the move.
So instead of feasting on "Glass Onion," as ticket buyers did after Thanksgiving in 2019 when Lionsgate released "Knives Out," moviegoers were fed mostly leftovers this weekend.
For four weeks, the Walt Disney Co.'s "Wakanda Forever" has ruled the box office. Ryan Coogler's Marvel movie has totaled $733 million globally, including $339 million in overseas sales.
"Violent Night" was the only new wide release in cinemas. Starring David Harbour as a not-so-saintly Saint Nick, the Universal release got off to a good start. "Violent Night," which earned a B+ CinemaScore from audiences, cost about $20 million to make.
Though "Avatar: The Way of Water" and other holiday releases like "Puss in Boots 2," "Babylon" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" loom in the coming weeks, theaters continue to see fewer films in wide release than they did pre-pandemic. David A. Gross, who publishes the box-office subscription newsletter FranchiseRe, says that while there were 58 franchise films released in 2019, there have been only 32 in 2022.
There's also been a dearth of family releases in theaters. After a muted debut last weekend, Disney's big-budget animated fantasy adventure "Strange World" dipped to third place with a mere $4.9 million in its second week. Some of the season's notable kid-friendly movies are streaming, instead.
The Roald Dahl adaptation "Matilda the Musical," starring Emma Thompson, was made jointly by Netflix, Sony Pictures and Working Title Films. Netflix has worldwide distribution rights to the film except for the United Kingdom and Ireland, where Sony put the film into theaters last weekend. For two weeks, "Matilda" has been the top film at the U.K. box office, grossing $9.7 million over that stretch. In the U.S., "Matilda" begins steaming on Christmas.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
Fan buying famed 'Goonies' house in Oregon, listed for $1.7M
ASTORIA, Ore. | The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the "The Goonies" film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean was listed in November with an asking price of nearly $1.7 million.
Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate said the sale is expected to close in mid January, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time, Miller said.
Since the movie came to theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon's historic port of Astoria. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film's release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event.
An offer was accepted six days after the house was listed, according to public record.
"After the word spread that the property was for sale, we received multiple offers, at asking price and higher, and we have a full backup offer," Miller said.
Seller Sandi Preston is passing along movie memorabilia she has collected or has been given, and some of the furniture in the home, restored to its original 1896 style, may also be sold to the buyer, according to Miller.
Preston was known to be largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house and the constant crowds were a strain that prompted her at times to close it to foot traffic.
After the film's 30th anniversary drew about 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted "no trespassing" signs prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public in August.
Based on a story by Steven Spielberg, the film features a group of friends fighting to protect their homes from an expanding country club and threats of foreclosure. In the process, they discover an old treasure map that leads them on an adventure and allows them to save their "Goon Docks" neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.